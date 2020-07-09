Freight Management System Market Research Report: Market Analysis on the Future Growth Prospects and Market Trends Adopted by the Competitors, Regions with Forecast by 2025

This report examines the size of the global freight management system market, the status and forecasts of the industry, the competitive landscape and growth opportunities. This research report classifies the global freight management system market by companies, regions, types and end-use sectors.

The system is based on the information management system of the high-speed road network, via the global positioning system (GPS), the geographic information system and communication technology, the network technology as a pilot, the traffic management, the owner and other staff members to provide the necessary information in real time. , in order to carry out the location in the tracking of vehicles and goods, distribution of freight, planning of vehicles, security monitoring and other purposes.

The mode of air cargo transportation is expected to experience the fastest growth rate over the forecast period.

In 2017, the global market for freight management system was US $ xx million and is expected to reach US $ xx million by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% over the period 2018-2025 .

This report focuses on key global players covered

Descartes

ORACLE

WERNER ENTERPRISES

MercuryGate

SAP

ACCENTURE

JDA SOFTWARE

CEVA LOGISTICS

UPS

DB SCHENKER

CH ROBINSON (TMC)

RIEGE SOFTWARE

RETRANS

BLUJAY SOLUTIONS

MCLEOD SOFTWARE

FREIGHTVIEW FREIGHT

MANAGEMENT (IMF)

LINBIS

LOGISUITE

DREAMORBIT

Market segment by region / country, this report covers

the United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment of the market by type, the product can be divided into

monitoring and surveillance of

freight routing and planning

management controls security

Segment market application, divided by

freight

brokers

senders

Other

The objectives of the study in this report are:

To study and forecast the size of the freight management system market on the world market.

Analyze the main global players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for the best players.

Define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

Analyze and compare the state of the market and forecasts between China and the main regions, namely the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and the rest of the world.

Analyze the potential and benefits of the global market for key regions, opportunities and challenges, constraints and risks.

Identify trends and important factors driving or inhibiting market growth.

Analyze market opportunities for stakeholders by identifying high growth segments.

Strategically analyze each sub-market according to the individual growth trend and its contribution to the market.

Analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and market acquisitions.

Establish a strategic profile of the main players and analyze in depth their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the freight management system market are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base year: 2017

Estimated year: 2018

Forecast year 2018 to 2025

For information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.

Contents

Global freight management system market size, status and forecasts 2025

Chapter One: Overview of the Freight Management System Industry

1.1 Market overview

of the freight management system 1.1.1 Scope of the product of the freight management system

1.1.2 State of the market and outlook

1.2 Market size of the global freight management system and analysis by regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.3 Market for cargo management system by type

1.3 .1 Monitoring and surveillance of

freight 1.3.2 Freight routing and scheduling

1.3.3 Security

1.3.4 Order management

1.4 Market for freight management system by end user / application

1.4.1 Freight forwarders

1.4.2 Courtiers

Senders 1.4.4 Other

Chapter Two: Analysis of competition by players

of the global freight management system 2.1 Market size of the freight management system (value) by actor (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive status and trend

2.2.1 Market concentration rate

2.2.2 Differences between products and services

2.2.3 New entrants

2.2.4 Technological trends in the future

Chapter Three: Company Profiles (Main Actors)

3.1 DESCARTES

3.1.1 Company profile

3.1.2 Main presentation of the company / company

3.1.3 Products, services and solutions

3.1.4 Freight management (

