Horse chestnut seed extract Market Evenly Poised To Reach A Market Value Of US$ By 2017 – 2027

major players of dietary supplement are including the horse chestnut seed extract to their product portfolio which is expected to propel the growth of the market in the near future.

Horse chestnut seed extract Market: Segmentation

Global horse chestnut seed extract market can be segmented on the basis of form, nature, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of form, horse chestnut seed extract market is segmented into powder and liquid. On the basis of nature, Horse chestnut seed extract market is segmented into organic and conventional. The organic Horse chestnut seed is expected to draw a significant attention among health-conscious consumer in developed markets and subsequently, act as a driving tool for the growth of global Horse chestnut seed market. On the basis of the distribution channel, Horse chestnut seed extract market is segmented into direct and indirect. The indirect segment can be further sub-segmented into supermarket/hypermarket, specialty stores, pharmacy stores, online retail, and others. Among all the segment online retail is anticipated to exhibit a significantly higher growth attributed to increasing adoption of shopping through e-commerce websites especially among millennials across the globe.

Horse chestnut seed extract Market: Dynamics

Hectic lifestyle among the individuals across the globe has resulted in lifestyle-related diseases and disorders such as obesity which itself is related to cause an array of another problem. Apart from heredity, one of the prime cause for varicose vein is obesity and according to Chicago Vein Institute, more than 35 million people are suffering from it in the U.S. only, hence there is an increasing demand from consumers for herbal medicines which is anticipated to supplement the growth of global horse chestnut seed extract market over the forecast period. Furthermore, horse chestnut seed extract can also be used to treat a multitude of the problem, most notably itching, skin disorders, inflammation, infertility etc. which is also anticipated to boost the growth of horse chestnut market over the forecast period. However, low market penetration in many countries of APAC, MEA and Latin America coupled with low consumer awareness is anticipated to restrain the growth of the market in near future. Furthermore, if the extract is not processed properly, the resulting product can be toxic due to the presence of glycosides which can weaken the trust among the consumer and is expected to hamper the growth of the market.

Horse chestnut seed extract Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of the regional outlook, Horse chestnut seed extract market is segmented into five different regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. On analyzing the Horse chestnut seed extract market at the global level, Europe is expected to dominate the horse chestnut seed extract market attributed to higher production, and consumption due to high shelf visibility of horse chestnut seed based products in retail chains as horse chestnut seed extract is being used traditionally. North America is anticipated to show a swift growth over the forecast period owing to increasing trend of herbal remedies among the consumers followed by APAC region. Latin America and MEA region are anticipated to show moderate growth over the forecast period.

Horse chestnut seed extract Market: Key Player:

Some of the major players operating in Horse chestnut seed extract market include Alchem International Pvt. Ltd, Frutarom Industries Ltd., Bio Botanica, Inc., MB-Holding GmbH & Co. KG, Indena S.p.A, Euromed S.A, Naturex S.A., Mountain Rose Inc. Sabinsa Corporation, and other regional players.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

The report covers exhaust analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

NOTE – All statements of fact, opinion, or analysis expressed in reports are those of the respective analysts. They do not necessarily reflect formal positions or views of Future Market Insights.

