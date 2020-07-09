Biometrics in Hospitality Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025

This report studies the global Biometrics in Hospitality market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Biometrics in Hospitality market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Hospitality operators are being encouraged to consider greater use of biometrics and other forms of technology as new research shows facial recognition, virtual assistants, wearable technology and virtual reality are proving popular among consumers.

ACCESS THE PDF SAMPLE OF THE REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/CONTACTS/REQUEST-SAMPLE/2212166

With the increase in cases of time theft, data theft, and other criminal activities in the hospitality sector, the demand for security technologies including a highly reliable and accessible personal authentication and identification systems has increased. Biometrics has emerged as a suitable security and monitoring solution to meet this need as it is based on the behavioral and physiological characteristics of an individual, which is difficult to replicate. Biometrics in the hospitality sector is seen as the most accurate and reliable system because it eliminates manual inputs, identity card exchange, and time theft.

North America dominated the market during 2015, accounting for a market share of around 40%. The increased acceptance of biometrics in the hospitality sector for time and attendance monitoring, access to PCs, networks, and servers, control access to restricted areas, and limit access to critical data has been driving the market growth in this region. This region is expected to retain its market leadership until the end of the forecast period due to an increase in instances of security breaches in the hospitality sector such as terrorist attacks and bombings.

In 2017, the global Biometrics in Hospitality market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

3M Cogent

Crossmatch

FUJITSU

M2SYS

NEC

…

MAKE AN ENQUIRY OF THIS REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/CONTACTS/ENQUIRY-BEFORE-BUYING/2212166

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Fingerprint Identification

Facial Recognition

Vein Recognition

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitality

Application 2

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Biometrics in Hospitality in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Browse the complete report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-biometrics-in-hospitality-market-size-status-and-forecast-2025

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Biometrics in Hospitality are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Biometrics in Hospitality Manufacturers

Biometrics in Hospitality Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Biometrics in Hospitality Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Biometrics in Hospitality market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Table of Contents

Global Biometrics in Hospitality Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Biometrics in Hospitality

1.1 Biometrics in Hospitality Market Overview

1.1.1 Biometrics in Hospitality Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Biometrics in Hospitality Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 Biometrics in Hospitality Market by Type

1.3.1 Fingerprint Identification

1.3.2 Facial Recognition

1.3.3 Vein Recognition

1.4 Biometrics in Hospitality Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Hospitality

1.4.2 Application 2

Chapter Two: Global Biometrics in Hospitality Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Biometrics in Hospitality Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 3M Cogent

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Biometrics in Hospitality Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 Crossmatch

3.2.1 Co

Continued….

ABOUT US:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

CONTACT US:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199 ; +91 895 659 5155