Biometrics in Workforce Management Market-Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2025): Present Scenario, User Demand, Growth Analysis, Benefits and Regional Overview

This report examines the global size of the biometrics market in workforce management, industry status and forecasts, the competitive landscape and growth opportunities. This research report categorizes the global market for biometrics in workforce management by companies, regions, types and end-use sectors.

Biometrics is the technical term for body measurements and calculations. These are measures linked to human characteristics. Biometric authentication is used in IT as a form of identification and access control. It is also used to identify individuals in groups under surveillance.

With the increase in the number of criminal activities related to essential infrastructure such as government institutions, health facilities and infrastructure in the transport and BFSI sectors, the demand for security technologies is increasing. There is a need for highly reliable and accessible personal authentication and identification systems, and biometrics has emerged as an appropriate solution. It is based on the behavioral and physiological characteristics of individuals difficult to reproduce.The adoption of biometric surveillance systems is gaining importance worldwide in the areas of law enforcement, financial institutions, access control, immigration, national identification, security surveillance. time and attendance, border control, hospitals, retail and airport security. APAC’s market share is expected to increase over the forecast period due to government initiatives involving the implementation of biometric surveillance systems for various electronic governance programs.Europe’s market share is expected to decline over the same period due to a shift in preference to emerging biometric technologies such as DNA analysis, venous biometrics and key biometrics.

In 2017, the size of the global workforce management biometrics market was xx million U.S. dollars and is expected to reach xx million dollars by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% over the period. 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the main global players, covered by

Bio Enable

NEC

3M Cogent

Safran

…

Market segment by region / country, this report covers

the United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by type, the product can be divided into

fingerprint biometrics

facial biometry

vocal

biometry hand geometry biometry

iris recognition

market segment by application, divided into public transport healthcare BFSI The objectives of the study of this report are as follows: Study and predict the size of the biometrics market in workforce management on the world market. Analyze the main global players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for the best players.

Define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

Analyze and compare the state of the market and forecasts between China and the main regions, namely the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and the rest of the world.

Analyze the potential and benefits of the global market for key regions, opportunities and challenges, constraints and risks.

Identify trends and important factors driving or inhibiting market growth.

Analyze market opportunities for stakeholders by identifying high growth segments.

Strategically analyze each sub-market according to the individual growth trend and its contribution to the market

Analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and market acquisitions.

Establish a strategic profile of the main players and analyze in depth their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the biometrics market in workforce management is as follows:

Historical year: 2013-2017

Base year: 2017

Estimated year: 2018

Forecast year 2018 to 2025

For information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.

Key stakeholders

Biometrics in workforce management Manufacturers

Biometrics in workforce management Distributors / traders / wholesalers

Biometrics in workforce management Sub-component Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream vendors

Customizations available

With the market data provided, QYResearch offers customizations based on the specific needs of the company. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and national analysis of the biometrics market in workforce management, by end use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of other market players.

