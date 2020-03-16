Global tumor lysis syndrome market is rising gradually with a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2020-2027. The report contains data of the base year 2019 and historic year 2018. The growth in this market can be attributed to factors such as development of innovative therapies.

The tumor lysis syndrome market research report presents a comprehensive study on production capacity, consumption, import and export for all the major regions across the world. By keeping in mind the end user’s point of view, a team of researchers, forecasters, analysts and industry experts work in-depth to formulate this market research report. The research and analysis carried out in this tumor lysis syndrome report assists clients to forecast investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product. To turn complex market insights into simpler version, well established tools and techniques are used for generation of tumor lysis syndrome report.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global tumor lysis syndrome market are

Sanofi, The Menarini Group, Merck KGaA, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc., AstraZeneca, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Pfizer Inc., Lonza, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Amgen Inc, Genentech, Inc., Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., AbbVie Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Mallinckrodt, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2016, Sanofi received marketing approval from the U. S. FDA for Elitek (rasburicase), a recombinant urate oxidase enzyme used for initial management of plasma uric acid in patients that are expected to have tumor lysis syndrome (TLS) as a result of receiving different anti-cancer therapies. This approval will provide open gates for marketing of elitek, to Sanofi in the market

In June 2015, The Menarini Group received expanded indication approval in Europe for Adenuric (febuxostat), a novel drug used for treatment of patients with hyperuricemia and gout associated with intermediate to high risk of tumor lysis syndrome resulting from various chemotherapies. This indication provides adenuric (febuxostat) a clinical significance as compared to other existing drugs

Competitive Analysis:

Global tumor lysis syndrome market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of tumor lysis syndrome market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Segmentation: Global Tumor Lysis Syndrome Market

By Pathophysiology

(Hyperuricemia, Acute Kidney Injury and Others),

Causative Therapy

(Chemotherapy, Radiation Therapy, Biological Therapy and Others),

Diagnosis

(Blood Urea Nitrogen Test, Creatinine Test, Serum Electrolytes Test and Others),

Medication

(Allopurinol, Rasburicase, Febuxostat and Others),

Route of Administration

(Oral, Injectable and Others),

End Users

(Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others),

Distribution Channel

(Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Others),

Geography

(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Market Drivers

High prevalence of TLS in individuals that are introduced to initial procedures of chemotherapies is a major driver for the market growth

Development of new therapies and treatment options for tumor lysis syndrome is expected to drive the market growth

Improvement in healthcare expenditure of many developed and developing countries will also boost the market growth in the forecast period

Favorable reimbursement policies governmental support in research and development for therapies of the disease will propel the growth of global market

Market Restraints

High cost therapies are expected to hamper the market growth

Lack of awareness about the disease, its complications and treatment options in general population will hinder the market growth

Side effects related to tumor lysis syndrome therapy is another factor restricting this market growth

