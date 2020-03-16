The global enterprise data management market size is expected to grow from USD 77.9 billion in 2020 to USD 122.9 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.5% during the forecast period. Key growth factors for the market include the need to effectively manage the hierarchical master data generated across departments, adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) devices, and digitalization. Also, growing need to ensure regulatory compliance that is driven by the new regulations such as General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), Act on the Protection of Personal Information (APPI) to drive the growth of enterprise data management market.

Software segment to hold a larger market size during the forecast period

The enterprise data management market, by component, covers software and services. The software segment outperforms the services segment and is anticipated to record a higher share during the forecast period due to the growing solutions adoption among Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs). Organizations are increasingly adopting effective enterprise data management solutions to fulfil the regulatory compliance, including data privacy needs and financial reporting. Improving the productivity across the organization by minimizing duplicate and inaccurate data is expected to drive the adoption of enterprise data management solutions.

Cloud deployment mode to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

The growth of the cloud deployment mode can be attributed to the growing demand for low-cost storage resources and the on-demand scalability offered by the cloud. The integrated and fully deployed managed services of the cloud make enterprises rely on the cloud deployment mode. The cloud deployment mode is the best alternative for enterprise data management if enterprises want quick deployment of services, need to access the data at multiple locations, or expand their storage. Minimum support and maintenance cost required for cloud deployment compared to on-premises is further expected to drive the growth of this segment.

Asia Pacific to hold the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The global enterprise data management market covers five major geographic regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. North America is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period. The increasing demand for risk management solutions and rise in the requirement of on-time authentic information is boosting the demand for enterprise data management solutions in the APAC region. The government’s focus on adopting big data strategies to predict or identify potential threats is also expected fuel the growth of enterprise data management across the region.

Key Market Players

The enterprise data management market comprises key solution providers, such as IBM Corporation (US), SAS Institute Inc. (US), Teradata Corporation (US), Oracle Corporation (US), SAP SE (Germany), Talend (US), Symantec (US), Cloudera, Inc. (US), Ataccama (Canada), Informatica (US), Mindtree Limited (India), Qlik (US), EnterWorks, Inc. (US), MapR (US), GoldenSource Corporation (US), Amazon Web Services, Inc. (US), MuleSoft, LLC. (US), Micro Focus International plc (UK), Zaloni, Inc. (US), and Actian (US).

The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the enterprise data management market with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Based on components, the enterprise data management market has the following segments:

Software Data Security Master Data Management Data Integration Data Migration Data Warehousing Data Governance Data Quality Others (Data Stewardship, Data Synchronization, and Metadata Management)

Services Managed Services Professional Services

Professional Services

Consulting

Deployment and Integration

Support and Maintenance

Based on industry vertical, the enterprise data management market has the following segments:

Healthcare and Life science

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Telecom and Information Technology (IT)

Retail and Consumer goods

Media and Entertainment

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Transportation and Logistics

Government and Defense

Others (travel and hospitality, education, research, and real estate)

Based on deployment mode, the enterprise data management market has the following segments

Cloud

On-premises

Based on organization size, thee data management market has the following segments:

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Large enterprises

Based on regions, the enterprise data management market has the following segments:

North America United States (US) Canada

Europe United Kingdom (UK) Germany France Rest of Europe

APAC China Japan Singapore Rest of APAC

MEA Middle East South Africa

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments:

In February 2019, IBM Corporation launched the IBM Cloud Integration platform. This platform provides hybrid cloud offerings to assist businesses in migrating, integrating, and managing applications in both the cloud and on-premises environments, which will reduce the integration cost and time by 1/3.

In October 2019, Teradata announced an update for Teradata Vantage platform by including Vantage Customer Experience (CX) and Vantage Analyst into the platform. Through this platform, Vantage CX delivered real-time personalized experiences of customers and Vantage analyst empowered business analysts in performing Machine Learning (ML) and advanced analytics. This enhancement helped organizations focus on customer retention and growth.

In September 2019, Oracle extended its data management portfolio by announcing new innovations. These innovations include expansions in Autonomous Database Capabilities, expansion in Exadata Portfolio, and acceleration in Database Software Innovation, enabling database accessibility to developers, and automating the protection of customer data.

Key Questions addressed by the report: