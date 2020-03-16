the global enterprise information archiving market size to grow from USD 5.7 billion in 2020 to USD 10.8 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.5% during 2020–2025. Major growth factors for the market include reduced storage costs for the enterprise information archiving and government mandates to store enterprise information for audit and investigation purposes.

The Banking, Financial Services and Insurance vertical to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

The enterprise information archiving market is segregated into various verticals, including government and defense, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), education and research, healthcare and pharmaceutical, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail and eCommerce, Information Technology (IT) and telecommunications, and others (legal, electronics, automotive, construction, transportation and logistics, travel and hospitality, food and beverages, and energy and utilities). These verticals are expected to witness high adoption of enterprise information archiving solutions to achieve benefits, such as optimize the storage information resources, lower risks, improve enterprise efficiency, and maintain transparency in enterprise operations.

Among these verticals, the BFSI vertical is expected to grow at the highest growth rate. All financial information generated for each transaction is stored for a long time and this data might be useful during financial audits, investigations, and compliances. It is necessary for enterprises to store all the information for future use. To store the huge financial information, enterprise information archiving solutions offer benefits, such as optimized storage information resources, lower risks, improved enterprise efficiency, and transparency of business operations.

Large enterprises segment to hold a larger market size during the forecast period

The adoption of enterprise information archiving solutions among large enterprises is higher, owing to the increased generation of data, which is attributed to the widespread geographical presence and customer base. There is an increasing demand for enterprise information archiving solutions. These solutions optimize the storage information resources, lower the risks, improve enterprise efficiency, and maintain transparency of the enterprise. Additionally, these solutions reduce the risks associated with enterprise information recovery during disasters. They also improve the process of information retrieval requested from the user’s end.

Among regions, Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The enterprise information archiving market by region covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, owing to a rapid increase in the of deployment of enterprise information archiving solutions to archive the enterprise information either on-premise or in cloud as per government mandates.

Major APAC countries, such as China, Australia, India, and New Zealand are expected to record high growth rates. Moreover, large companies, such as NetApp, Dell, Cisco, and IBM are expanding their cloud business rapidly in the region due to the availability of a robust IT infrastructure.

Key Market Players

The major enterprise information archiving vendors operating in the market include Google (US), Microsoft (US), HPE (US), IBM (US), Dell (US), Veritas (US), Barracuda (US), Proofpoint (US), Smarsh (US), Mimecast (UK), ZL Technologies (US), Global Relay (Canada), Micro Focus (UK), OpenText (Canada), Solix (US), Archive360 (US), Everteam (France), Pagefreezer (Canada), Jatheon (Canada), and Unified Global Archiving (US).

Microsoft was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Washington, US. It is an American multinational technology and consulting firm. It generates revenue by offering a wide range of cloud-based solutions and other services to individuals and businesses, licensing and supporting an array of software products; designing, manufacturing, and selling devices; and delivering relevant online advertising to a global audience. Its product portfolio includes Operating Systems (OS), cross-device productivity applications, server applications, business solution applications, desktop and server management tools, software development tools, and video games. The company focuses on customer satisfaction.

Veritas is founded in 2016 and is headquartered at California, US. The company specializes in information management, data management, information governance, cloud, backup and recovery, business continuity, software-defined storage, data privacy, data protection, data visibility, storage optimization, digital, data and workload portability, multi-cloud, and data disability.

Based on Type, the enterprise information archiving market has been segmented as follows:

Content types Email Database Social media Instant messaging Web Mobile communication File and Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing (EFSS)

Services Consulting System Integration Training, Support, and Maintenance



Based on deployment modes, the enterprise information archiving market has been segmented as follows:

Cloud

On-premises

Based on enterprise size, the enterprise information archiving market has been segmented as follows:

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

Based on verticals, the enterprise information archiving market has been segmented as follows:

Government and Defense

Education and Research

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Manufacturing

Media and Entertainment

Retail and eCommerce

Healthcare and Pharmaceutical

IT and Telecommunications

Others (Legal, Electronics, Automotive, Construction, Transportation and Logistics, Travel and Hospitality, Food and Beverages, and Energy and Utilities)

Based on regions, the enterprise information archiving market has been segmented as follows:

North America United States (US) Canada

Europe United Kingdom (UK) Germany Rest of Europe

APAC China Japan Rest of APAC

MEA United Arab Emirates (UAE) Saudi Arabia Rest of MEA

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments:

In October 2019, Microsoft enhanced the support of its Exchange Online Archiving over the Exchange hybrid configuration wizard. Exchange hybrid configuration wizard runs all the necessary configuration-related tasks.

In October 2019, enhanced enterprise vault by releasing the Enterprise Vault Version 12.5 that offers support for Simple Mail Transfer Protocol (SMTP) archiving for G Suite by Google Cloud. This version enabled support for tag value to perform a search.

In April 2018, Veritas entered into partnership with TMON, Korea’s social-commerce company. With Veritas’ Enterprise Vault and Data Insight, TMON improved its business productivity and established a digital compliance framework successfully.

