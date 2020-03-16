Ultrasound is performed by generating high frequency sound waves (typically 5 – 10 kHz) and directing them through body tissues using a probe held on the skin. B-Mode is a two-dimensional ultrasound image display composed of bright dots representing the ultrasound echoes. Depending upon the model of the ultrasound machine displays can be black-and-white or color

Black and White B-Ultrasound market is anticipated to grow during the forecast period owing to factors such as, increase in prevalence & incidence rates of chronic diseases. For instance, according to National Health Council, Chronic diseases affect approximately 133 million Americans, demonstrating more than 40% of the total population of this country. By 2020, that number is anticipated to grow to an estimated 157 million, with 81 million having multiple conditions. In addition, increase in number of ultrasound diagnostic imaging procedures, and rise in awareness for early disease diagnosis will also augment the market growth. Furthermore, technological advancements, such as, Harmonics, CrossXBeam, Speckle Reduction Imaging (SRI), B-Steer and LOGIQview will offer lucrative opportunities in the market. However, increasing usage of color ultrasound devices display is expected to impede the market growth in the study period.

The global Black and White B-Ultrasound market is segmented on the basis of product type and end user. Based on product type, the market is segmented as notebook type, trolley type, others. In terms of end-user, the market can be divided into hospitals/clinics, specialty clinics, diagnostic centers and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global black and white B-ultrasound market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Black and White B-Ultrasound market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting black and white B-ultrasound market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Black and White B-Ultrasound market in these regions.

