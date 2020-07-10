Lyme disease Epidemiology Forecast, Diagnosis, Treatment Options, Patient Population by DelveInsight

(Albany, US) DelveInsight launched a new report on “Lyme Disease Epidemiology Forecast-2030”.

DelveInsight’s ‘Lyme disease (LD) – Epidemiology Forecast to 2030‘ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Lyme disease (LD) epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the report

Total Lyme Disease incident population in the seven major markets was 492,398 in 2017. The total diagnosed incident population of Lyme disease in 7 major markets was 396,761 in 2017. Japan had 82 diagnosed incident cases of Lyme disease in 2017.

Key benefits of the report

The Lyme disease (LD) report covers a detailed overview explaining its causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment patterns

The Lyme disease (LD) Epidemiology Report and Model provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of Lyme disease (LD) in the seven major markets (7MM:US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan)

The report provides insight about the historical and forecasted patient pool of Lyme disease (LD) in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan

The report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population

The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Lyme disease (LD)

The report provides the segmentation of the Lyme disease (LD) epidemiology

“According to DelveInsight, The gender-specific incident population of Lyme Disease was found to be 170,644 males and 161,348 females in 2017.”

Lyme disease treatment course covers Antibiotics comprising Tetracycline (Doxycycline), Penicillins (Amoxicillin and Benzathine Penicillin), Cephalosporins (Cefuroxime, Ceftriaxone and Cefotaxime), Macrolides (Azithromycin and Clarithromycin). The patient has to undergo the Second-Line Treatment if the first-line treatment does not benefit the individual. The second line of therapy includes Marcrolide Antibiotics (Azithromycin and Clarithromycin). Macrolide Antibiotics are used for individuals who cannot tolerate the other antibiotics or the first line of treatment. Azithromycin and Clarithromycin are macrolide antibiotics that are used in humans for Lyme disease treatment. Both the products have shown better tolerability than the older antibiotic Erythromycin in having fewer gastrointestinal side effects.

The total Lyme disease market size is calculated by including the market size for Acute Lyme disease, Chronic Lyme disease and Emerging Therapy separately. The full Lyme disease market size (pharmacological market) was USD 408.35 million in 2017. The Lyme disease market is expected to show positive growth, mainly attributed to increased diagnosed incidence and also, the launch of upcoming therapy during the forecast period. The United States accounts for the largest market size of Lyme Disease in comparison to EU5 (the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, France, and Spain) and Japan.

“According to DelveInsight, The US and the European 5 Countries account for approximately 67% and 33% of the total Incident cases out of all the Lyme disease cases in 7 major markets in 2017.”

Table of contents



1. Key Insights

Executive Summary of Lyme disease (LD) Lyme disease (LD): Disease Background and Overview Patient Journey Epidemiology and Patient Population

5.3. Epidemiology Scenario: 7MM

5.4. United States Epidemiology

5.5. EU-5 Country-wise Epidemiology

5.6. Japan Epidemiology

Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices KOL Views Unmet Needs Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer About DelveInsight

