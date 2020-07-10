Lupus Nephritis Epidemiology Forecast, Diagnosis, Treatment Options, Patient Population by DelveInsight

(Albany, US) DelveInsight launched a new report on “Lupus Nephritis – Epidemiology Forecast to 2030”.

DelveInsight’s ‘Lupus Nephritis – Epidemiology Forecast to 2030’ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Lupus Nephritis epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Some of the facts of the report

1. As per DelveInsight analysis, the United Sates accounted for the maximum number of LN patients with 134,190 cases in 2017.

DelveInsight estimates, in 2017, Proteinuria associated with LN cases were found in all of the diagnosed cases, while second common manifestation in LN was microscopic hematuria with 85,882 cases (80%). As per DelveInsight's estimates, total Prevalent population of Lupus Nephritis in the 7 major markets was 190,819 in 2017.

“According to Delveinsight, Market Size of Lupus Nephritis (LN) in the 7MM was found to be $1360million in 2017.”

Lupus nephritis (LN) is a common and potentially devastating manifestation of SLE. It is a leading cause of morbidity and mortality in patients with SLE. LN leads to inflammation of small blood vessels which play an important role in filtering waste materials in the kidney. It also involves the inflammation of glomeruli.

Although LN can occur during a flare of SLE with skin manifestations or other organ system involvement, it often occurs without other clinical signs of active lupus. Thus, it is of key importance that patients with lupus have routine urine analysis with microscopy looking for protein, blood, and cellular casts. Lupus nephritis is primarily caused by the deposition of immune complexes. The size of the complexes determines the location of deposition, and therefore, leads to differences in classification (mesangial, focal, diffuse).

