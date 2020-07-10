Endometriosis Global API Manufacturers, Drugs Marketed and Phase III Drugs Landscape 2020 by DelveInsight

DelveInsight has launched a new report on “Endometriosis – Global API Manufacturers, Marketed and Phase III Drugs Landscape, 2020”

“Endometriosis – Global API Manufacturers, Marketed and Phase III Drugs Landscape, 2020” report by DelveInsight offers comprehensive insights on marketed and Phase III products for Endometriosis. The marketed products information covers their product details, patents (US & EU), historical and forecasted sales till 2023. It further provides the marketed products API manufacturer details for United States, Europe, China, and India. The report also covers the emerging Phase III pipeline assets for Endometriosis including their detailed product profiles.

Global API Manufacturers of marketed products for Endometriosis coverage of API manufacturers for Endometriosis marketed products spanning across United States, Europe, China and India. The manufacturers details include manufacturers name along with their location Emerging Phase III products for Endometriosis descriptive Phase III product profiles for Endometriosis including (but not limited to) drug description, product development and R&D activities encompassing clinical and pre-clinical studies, designations, collaborations, licensing deals, grants, technologies and patent details. Also their forecasted global sales are provided till 2023.

Some of the Key Companies covered:

Abbvie

Pfizer

Bayer

AstraZeneca

ObsEva SA

Myovant Sciences GmbH

Forendo pharma

And Many More

Scope of the Report:

The Endometriosis report provides a comprehensive understanding of Endometriosis marketed and emerging (Phase III) products

Access to API manufacturers details for Endometriosis marketed drugs to devise API procurement strategy for generic development

Plan developmental timelines around marketed drug patents for the major markets- US and EU

Understand current and future growth of marketed Endometriosis therapeutics through their historical and forecasted sales

Identify and analyze future sales trends of emerging Phase III Endometriosis therapeutics through their forecasted sales

Identify the products attributes and use it for target finding, drug repurposing, and precision medicine

Identify and plan ahead for prospective emerging players and their products for Endometriosis

Endometriosis is a progressive, chronic condition where cells similar to those that line the uterus (the endometrium) are found to grow outside the uterus. Endometriosis most commonly involves the ovaries, fallopian tubes, and the tissue lining the pelvis. Rarely, endometrial tissue may spread beyond pelvic organs. It affects females in their reproductive years and maybe an estrogen-dependent condition. The estimated prevalence of endometriosis in the general population is as high as 10% and increasesin females with sub-fertility.

The diagnosis of endometriosis is usually suspected clinically and confirmed by transvaginal ultrasound or magnetic resonance imaging of the pelvis.

Drugs Covered:

Lupron

Depo-SubQ Provera 104

Visanne

Zoladex

Synarel

Elagolix

Relugolix

OBE2109

And Many Others

Cases of endometriosis are classified as minimal, mild, moderate, or severe, depending on the size of the lesions and how deeply they reach into the other organs. Also known as stage I-IV.

The primary symptom of endometriosis is pelvic pain, often associated with menstrual periods. Although many experiences cramping during their menstrual periods, those with endometriosis typically describe menstrual pain that is far worse than usual. Pain also may increase over time. Common signs and symptoms of endometriosis include painful periods (dysmenorrhea), pain with intercourse, pain with bowel movements or urination, excessive bleeding, and infertility.

Key Questions Asked

What are the current treatment options available based on the Endometriosis?

How many companies are developing therapies for Endometriosis?

What are the principal therapies developed by these companies in the industry?

How many therapies are developed by each company for Endometriosis to treat disease condition?

How many emerging therapies are in late stage of development for Endometriosis?

What is the trend of historical and forecasted sales of the marketed products from the period 2012-2023?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Endometriosis therapies?

Which are the API manufacturers across United States, Europe, China and India for the marketed therapies?

How many patents are granted to the marketed therapies of Endometriosis?

How late-stage emerging therapies are distinguished on the basis of their mechanism of action, route of administration and molecule type?

Table of Contents:

Report Introduction Endometriosis

2.1. Endometriosis Symptoms

2.2. Endometriosis Causes

2.3. Endometriosis Types

2.4. Endometriosis Risk Factors / Complications

2.5. Endometriosis Pathophysiology

2.6. Endometriosis Diagnosis

2.7. Endometriosis Treatment

Comparative Analysis of Marketed and Emerging Products

3.1. Marketed Products

3.1.1. Drug A: Company

3.1.1.1. Product Description

3.1.1.2. Regulatory Milestones

3.1.1.3. Product Development Activities

3.1.1.3.1. General Description Table

3.1.1.4. Global Sales

3.1.1.5. Global API Manufacturers for Drug A

3.1.1.5.1. United States

3.1.1.5.2. Europe

3.1.1.5.3. China

3.1.1.5.4. India

3.1.2. Drug B: Company

3.1.2.1. Product Description

3.1.2.2. Regulatory Milestones

3.1.2.3. Product Development Activities

3.1.2.3.1. General Description Table

3.1.2.4. Global Sales

3.1.2.5. Global API Manufacturers for Drug B

3.1.2.5.1. United States

3.1.2.5.2. Europe

3.1.2.5.3. China

3.1.2.5.4. India

Complete details in the report

3.1.3. Emerging Therapies – Late Phase

3.1.3.1. List of Phase III drugs for Endometriosis

Appendix Report Methodology

5.1. Secondary Research

5.2. Expert Panel Validation

Request for Detailed TOC: https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/endometriosis-global-api-manufacturers-marketed-and-phase-iii-drugs-landscape