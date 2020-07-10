Synthetic Pigments Market 2020: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast to 2030

Global Synthetic Pigments Market Research Report 2020 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). Further, the report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Synthetic Pigments market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period. The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

The global synthetic pigments market was worth $27.55 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11% and reach $40.84 billion by 2023.

Top Key Players in the Global Synthetic Pigments Market: BASF SE, Archroma, DyStar, Huntsman, Clariant, Synthesia, Cromatos, Atul, Waterside colours, DIC Corp.

The demand for high-performance pigments and advanced technology engineered pigments such as cool pigments, nano pigments, and pigments made from superior dispersion technologies is expected to drive the synthetic pigments market. These new and advanced pigments have the capability to cater to the fast-growing novel end-use industries and technologies such as 3D-printing, automotive industry, and others. For instance, in 2017, DIC Corporation, a Japan-based chemical company launched Sunbrite Yellow 74, an azo based high-performance pigment in the market. High-performance pigments are becoming more affordable and their market share is expected to increase rapidly.

Recently, there has been an increasing migration of manufacturing capacities from the West to low-cost countries in the Asia-Pacific region. This is mainly due to stringent environmental compliance in Europe and North America. Gradually maturing production technologies and the presence of strong downstream customer bases within countries such as China and India have been propelling the demand for pigments in these countries in recent years. Examples of companies that have moved their manufacturing facilities to the Asia region are Huntsman Corp, DyStar, and Clariant.

DIC Corporation, a Japanese chemical company is set to acquire BASF a German-based chemical company for $1.27 billion (Euro 1.15 billion) on a cash and debt-free basis. The acquisition of BASF will strengthen the DIC corporation in global pigments business. BASF, the largest producer of chemicals, well known for its portfolio in segments such as chemicals, materials, industrial solutions, surface technologies, nutrition & care, and agricultural solutions.

Market By Type:

Inorganic Pigments; Organic Pigments

Market By Application:

Paints And Coatings; Plastics; Printing Inks; Textiles; Cosmetics And Personal Care; Others

Regional Analysis for Market:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

