Middle Office Outsourcing Market Analytical Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Industry Poised for Rapid Growth 2025

Market Highlights

The global middle office outsourcing market 2020 offers information that portrays that it has been evolving at a substantial CAGR, making the total market valuation higher than previously. The information accumulated after an in-depth study has been conducted through Market Research Future eminently focuses on the middle office outsourcing industry. The market’s growth course has been recorded from 2019 to 2025. The middle office outsourcing market is maximizing its revenue, amid COVID-19 breakthrough.

Top Impacting Factors

Middle office services engross different stakeholders such as custodians, brokers, and other third-parties. To automate the workflow process, clients outsource middle office functions to other enterprises. Private equity and hedge fund firms are finding it complex to diversify the asset risks to meet the regulatory compliances owing to the high investment involved. This has increased the need for middle office outsourcing services, which gave the market of it a stabled version and the growth witnessed to sturdy and long-lasting.

An effectively managed outsourced process has been the core reason that reduces the cost of operation, provides greater compliance with regulatory requirements and improves the quality of service, surges customer satisfaction, results in contributing to the value of the market’s growth. Also, various analytics services are being adopted by the firms to transform the unstructured data gathered from various online channels to structured data to gain meaningful insights.

Some of the factor, such as “predictive analytics” is one of the primary and advanced analytics tools used to recognize and code the behavior pattern of business and consumers. This has optimistically motivated most of the companies to adopt the strategy of outsourcing middle office operations, which notably reduces the operational costs of the vendors and contributes towards the growth of the middle office outsourcing market.

The emergent needs to analyze data in real-time, and the integration of artificial intelligence, blockchain technologies, and the Internet of Things (IoT) are foremost factors that are responsible for driving the market growth. On the contrary, the factor of lack of technical skills concerning Middle office outsourcing is anticipated to be a challenge for the growth of this market in the following timeframe. Such growing needs to identify intricate patterns and the rapid use of virtualization for big data analytics have been bringing the opportunities for the Middle office outsourcing market.

Segmentation:

The global middle office outsourcing market trends have further been segmented along the following lines:

In terms of offering segment, the global market has included trade management, portfolio management, and others. Portfolio management solutions have included ease of integration, scalability for growth, ease of use, compliance readiness, and quicker information access. Trade management offerings have also included trade transmission & settlement follow-up, trade confirmation reconciliation, corporate action booking, portfolio position reconciliation, and dissemination of settlement instructions.

In terms of component segment, the global market has included broker-dealers, banking & management, stock exchanges, and more. The investment banking & management service offerings have also included capital raising, strategic advice, and risk management. Broker-dealer services have further included clearance and settlement of equity and fixed income transactions.

Regional Front Story

The middle office outsourcing market study from MRFR’s perspective has been derived from market trends and revenue generation factors from various regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA, and SAM. The North America region acquires the highest market share, whereas the APAC region is also proposed to be the fastest-growing region in the next years.

Middle office outsourcing companies in the region are meeting higher demand for its services from large asset owners (sovereign wealth funds, government-backed pensions, and superannuation funds). Eventually, more than 50% of the companies in the APAC region are providing new services to customers as the companies widen its global investment strategy and seek new and more sophisticated asset classes, which include real estate and private equity. The escalating pressure on companies would require to maintain the precise balance between contribution a high-quality, as well as an economical, technological solution, mainly as the standard size of evade fund start-ups in the region is noticeably smaller as compared to other parts of the world.

However, such challenges are not novel to the players operating in the market. Middle office outsourcing in this region has a secure experience of onboarding funds in AUM.

Top Market Players

The foremost companies operating in the middle office outsourcing market include Brown Brothers Harriman (US), Adepa Global Services S.A.(Luxembourg), Hedgeguard (France), Caceis (France), Northern Trust Corporation (US), JPMorgan Chase & Co.(US), SS&C Technologies, Inc. (US), Societe Generale Securities Services (France), The Bank of New York, Mellon Corporation (US), State Street Corporation (US), BNP Paribas SA (France), Accenture (Ireland). New entrants, as well as well-known players, want to emerge as leaders in the post-COVID era, are taking the impact analysis sincerely.

