Ulcerative Colitis Epidemiology Forecast, Diagnosis, Treatment Options, Patient Population by DelveInsight

(Albany, US) DelveInsight launched a new report on “Ulcerative colitis Epidemiology Forecast-2030”.

DelveInsight’s ‘Ulcerative Colitis (UC) – Epidemiology Forecast to 2030‘ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Ulcerative Colitis (UC) epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Some Key Facts:

Ulcerative colitis has an incidence of 9 to 20 cases per 100,000 persons per year. Its prevalence is 156 to 291 cases per 100,000 persons per year.

In North America, the incidence of UC is 8 to 20 cases per 100,000 people, and the prevalence is 120 to 250 cases per 100,000 people.

In Japan, the prevalence of Ulcerative Colitis has been increasing over the past four decades, with the number of patients reaching approximately 170,000.

Increase in Ulcerative Colitis Market Size is anticipated for the study period, 2017–2030.

Request for Free Sample Report: https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/ulcerative-colitis-uc-epidemiology-forecast

Report Key Highlights:

The Ulcerative Colitis (UC) report covers a detailed overview explaining its causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment patterns

The Ulcerative Colitis (UC) Epidemiology Report and Model provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of Ulcerative Colitis (UC) in the seven major markets (7MM:US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan)

The report provides insight about the historical and forecasted patient pool of Ulcerative Colitis (UC) in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan

The report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population

The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Ulcerative Colitis (UC)

The report provides the segmentation of the Ulcerative Colitis (UC) epidemiology

“According to DelveInsight, Ulcerative colitis affects males and females in equal numbers.”

Ulcerative Colitis is a chronic, or long lasting, disease that causes inflammation—irritation or swelling—and sores called ulcers on the inner lining of the large intestine.

It is a chronic inflammatory disease of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract, called inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It most often begins gradually and can become worse over time. Symptoms can be mild to severe. Most people have periods of remission—times when symptoms disappear—that can last for weeks or years. The goal of care is to keep people in remission long term.

The most common signs and symptoms of UC are diarrhea with blood or pus and abdominal discomfort. Other signs and symptoms include: an urgent need to have a bowel movement; feeling tired; nausea or loss of appetite; weight loss; fever; Anemia.

The exact cause of UC is unknown. Researchers believe the following factors may play a role in causing ulcerative colitis: overactive intestinal immune system; genes; environment.

The severity of Ulcerative Colitis is classified as:

mild-to-moderate

moderate-to-severe

Request for Free Sample Report: https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/ulcerative-colitis-uc-epidemiology-forecast

Table of Contents:

Key Insights Executive Summary of Ulcerative Colitis (UC) Ulcerative Colitis (UC): Disease Background and Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Sign and Symptoms

3.3. Pathophysiology

3.4. Risk Factors

3.5. Diagnosis

Patient Journey Epidemiology and Patient Population

5.1. Epidemiology Key Findings

5.2. Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM

5.3. Epidemiology Scenario: 7MM

5.3.1. Ulcerative Colitis (UC) Epidemiology Scenario in the 7MM (2017- 2030)

5.4. United States Epidemiology

5.4.1. Ulcerative Colitis (UC) Epidemiology Scenario in the United States (2017- 2030)

5.5. EU-5 Country-wise Epidemiology

5.5.1. Germany Epidemiology

5.5.1.1. Ulcerative Colitis (UC) Epidemiology Scenario in Germany (2017- 2030)

5.5.2. France Epidemiology

5.5.2.1. Ulcerative Colitis (UC) Epidemiology Scenario in France (2017- 2030)

5.5.3. Italy Epidemiology

5.5.3.1. Ulcerative Colitis (UC) Epidemiology Scenario in Italy (2017- 2030)

5.5.4. Spain Epidemiology

5.5.4.1. Ulcerative Colitis (UC) Epidemiology Scenario in Spain (2017- 2030)

5.5.5. United Kingdom Epidemiology

5.5.5.1. Ulcerative Colitis (UC) Epidemiology Scenario in the United Kingdom (2017-2030)

5.6. Japan Epidemiology

5.6.1. Ulcerative Colitis (UC) Epidemiology Scenario in Japan (2017- 2030)

Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

6.1. Ulcerative Colitis (UC) Treatment and Management

6.2. Ulcerative Colitis (UC) Treatment Algorithm

KOL Views Unmet Needs Appendix

9.1. Bibliography

9.2. Report Methodology

DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer About DelveInsight

Request for Detailed TOC: https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/ulcerative-colitis-uc-epidemiology-forecast

Related Reports: