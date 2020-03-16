Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global Connected Car Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Global Connected Car Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services.

According to AMA, the Global Connected Car market is expected to see growth rate of 14.8% and may see market size of USD219.21 Billion by 2025.

The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Global Connected Car. This Report covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are BMW (Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft) (Germany), Broadcom Inc. (United States), Chrysler (United States), Mercedes-Benz (Germany), Daimler AG (Germany), Hyundai Motor Company (South Korea), Honda Motor Company, Ltd. (Japan), Luxoft (Switzerland), Qualcomm Incorporated (United States) and Toyota Motor Corporation (Japan)

With upsurging technological advancements as well as product developments in the automobile industry will generate significant demand for highly automated and advanced connected and their respective accessories over the upcoming decade. Connected car can enable internet connectivity with the other vehicle spare parts which also offers convenience, security, safety performance and many others. In addition to this, these cars can communicate with the drivers and offer along with powerful network technology. Over the last couple of years, various connectivity solutions have been developed by car manufacturers and service providers, such as the machine-to-machine (M2M) connectivity platform. The connected cars are equipped with numerous sensors and processors which can also enable inter car connectivity.

Market Drivers

Growing Demand for Highly Automated as well as Technologically Enhanced Cars

Growing Awareness and Demand for Highly Automated Cars

Market Trend

Growing Adoption of Autonomous or Self Driven Cars

Introduction to IOT Based and Artificially Intelligent Automobile Software Systems

Restraints

Connected Cars are Comparatively More Expensive than the Conventional Automobiles

Lack of Awareness as well as Maintenance Service Unavailability in Underdeveloped Regions

Opportunities

Growing Disposable Incomes across the Global Population

Robust Ongoing Research and Developments in the Automobile Development/ Advancement

Challenges

Requirement of Skilled Workforce for Manufacturing Smart Automobiles

Robust Distribution Overheads Leading to Unfavorable International Trades

The Global Connected Car Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Application (Commercial Car, Private Car, Others), Form (Embedded, Tethered, Integrated), Network (DSRC, Cellular), Service (Connected Services, Safety & Security, Autonomous Driving)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

