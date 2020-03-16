Comprehensive analysis of ‘Cardiac Biomarkers market’ with detailed information of Product Types, Applications & Key Players such as Roche Diagnostics, Abbott Laboratories, , Siemens Healthcare, , Alere Inc., , Becton, Dickinson and Company, , Bio-Rad Laboratories, , BioMerieux, , Randox laboratories, , Beckman Coulter , Thermo Fisher Scientific .

The report provides in-depth analysis of market segments that covers perfect Market definitions, latest trends, market size, and status, revenue by region, classifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, development policies and plans, sales revenue and consumption. The facts and data are well presented in the report using diagrams, graphs, bar charts & pie charts, and other pictographic representations with respect to its Current Trends, Dynamics, and Business Scope & Opportunity, Key Statistics Figures & Numbers and many more for business intelligence.

Global cardiac biomarkers market to reach USD 4,957.1 million by 2025.

Global cardiac biomarkers market is valued at approximately USD 1,241 million in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 18.9 % over the forecast period 2018-2025. Rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases cost effective device, non-invasive method, accuracy in prediction, helpful in clinical trials, multi-application, increasing point of care application along with the technological advancements using cardiac biomarkers are some key trends that are responsible for the wide adoption of cardiac biomarkers globally.

Global cardiac biomarker market is majorly driven by rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases. Cardiovascular diseases such as circulatory diseases, heart attacks and strokes are the leading cause for the premature death across the world. Cardiovascular diseases are caused by rising stress level and work pressure, harmful use of alcohol, unhealthy diet, obesity, tobacco use, and physical inactivity and it is most popular in aging population. Thus, cardiovascular diseases are the major cause of death across the globe. According the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2015 around 17.7million people died from cardiovascular diseases, signifying 31 % of global deaths, out of these 7.4million died due to coronary heart disease and 6.7 million died due to stroke across the world. As a result, the demand & adoption of cardiac biomarker would increase thereby, aiding the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2018-2025. Key market challenge for the global cardiac biomarker market is approval clinical validity and utility of biomarkers- based tests. However, to overcome this challenge the market also has various opportunities such as point of care testing using cardiac biomarkers, future developments in novel cardiac biomarkers and demand of personalized medicine.

On the basis of segmentation, the cardiac biomarkers market is segmented into type, application and location of testing. The type segment of global Cardiac Biomarkers market is classified into creatine Kinase (CK-MB), Troponins (T.I), myoglobin, Natriuretic Peptides (BNP & NT-PROBNP), ischemia modified albumin, others. Based on application segment the global cardiac biomarkers market is classified into myocardial infarction, congestive heart failure, acute coronary syndrome, Atherosclerosis, other applications of which myocardial infarction holds the highest share in the global cardiac biomarkers market due to high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases. The location of testing segment includes point of care testing and laboratory testing of which point of care accounts for the fastest growing segment due to clinicians and doctors mainly use point of care cardiac testing for quick testing and monitoring patients who are having chest pain.

Roche Diagnostics, Abbott Laboratories, , Siemens Healthcare, , Alere Inc., , Becton, Dickinson and Company, , Bio-Rad Laboratories, , BioMerieux, , Randox laboratories, , Beckman Coulter , Thermo Fisher Scientific

The Global Cardiac Biomarkers Market is segmented into various sub-groups to understand the market scenario in detail, the Market Segmentation are as follows:

By type (Myocardial muscle Creatine Kinase, Myoglobin, Troponins (T and I), Ischemia Modified Albumin (IMA), Brain Natriuretic Peptide (BNPs) or NT-proBNP and Others) Application (myocardial infarction, congestive heart failure, acute coronary syndrome, Atherosclerosis, other applications) Location of Testing (point of care testing and laboratory testing)

Revenue and Sales Estimation — Historical Revenue and sales volume is presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well recognized Types and end-use industry. Additionally macroeconomic factor and regulatory policies are ascertained in Cardiac Biomarkers industry evolution and predictive analysis.

Industrial Analysis —the report is currently analyzed concerning various product type and application. The Cardiac Biomarkers market provides a chapter highlighting manufacturing process analysis validated via primary information collected through Industry experts and Key officials of profiled companies.

Competition — Leading players have been studied depending on their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, product/service price, sales, and cost/profit.

Demand & Supply and Effectiveness — Cardiac Biomarkers report additionally provides distribution, Production, Consumption & EXIM** (Export & Import). ** If applicable

The Latest Trends, Product Portfolio, Demographics, Geographical segmentation, and Regulatory Framework of the Cardiac Biomarkers Market have also been included in the study.

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

Regional split of the Global Cardiac Biomarkers Market research report is as follows:

The market research study offers in-depth regional analysis along with the current market scenarios. The major regions analyzed in the study are:

Americas

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific

