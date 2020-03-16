Customer Communication Management Software market is increasing progressively due to increasing enhanced functionalities of multi-channel based marketing and customer experience management. Moreover, the increasing usage of analytics and mobility for customer communication management, Customer Communication Management market has started growing significantly.

Customer Communication Management (CCM) platform can be used for creation and multi-channel delivery of batch, interactive, and on-demand communications. This helps businesses enhance customer experience, and drive unprecedented enterprise growth

Customer communications management (CCM) solutions are designed to enable enterprises to create, manage and deliver customer communications across all channels, ensuring a consistent, personalized customer experience. Customer engagement is the key focus area for the companies in all the industries due to which these customer communication management software platforms are demanded significantly.

Customer Communication Management Software Market: Drivers and Challenges

The major factor driving the adoption of Customer Communication Management Software is the companies need to improve customer experience and to retain more customers through a differentiated, highly personalized customer service program. Another driving factor is to Identify and respond to market opportunities through increased agility and standardization across all customer communications.

The key challenge for Customer Communication Management Software market is the complicated software infrastructure skills and resource deployment, misalignment of stakeholders, regulatory compliance or other factors may limit the ability of the enterprise to implement or advance its CCM strategy.

Customer Communication Management Software Market: Segmentation

Segmentation on the basis of Components:

The Customer Communication Management market includes platform vendors that provides software platforms related to Customer Communication Management

Platform

Services

Segmentation on the basis of Deployment

The Customer Communication Management market includes vendors that provides software on cloud as well as on-premise based Customer Communication Management solutions

On-Premise

Cloud

Segmentation on the basis of Verticals

The Customer Communication Management market includes various industries that implement these software platforms of Customer Communication Management

Retail & Consumer goods

Healthcare

BFSI

Travel & Hospitality

Others

Competition Landscape

Key Contracts:

In June 2016, Prinova, a Customer communication management software provider has entered into the partnership with Williams Lea Tag, a supply chain service provider. With this partnership, Prinova solution Message point has been added to Williams Lea Tag’s specialized solutions to offer its clients internal control over messaging content, messaging rules and approval workflows prior to production

In June 2016, OpenText, a digital technology provider has acquired Customer Communications Management (CCM) products of HP Inc., including HP Exstream, HP Output Management, HP TeleForm and HP LiquidOffice for customer communications management, process automation and document delivery solutions.

Key Players

In Customer Communication Management Software market there are many solution providers some of them are

Adobe systems Inc.

Cincom Systems Inc.

Doxee S.p.A.

Emc Corporation (Dell)

Newgen Software

OpenText Corp.

Oracle Corporation

Pitney Bowes Inc. and Xerox Corporation and others.

Regional Overview

Presently, North America and Europe is holding the largest market share for Customer Communication Management Software market due to presence of large market players such as Opentext, Adobe and others in these region. Moreover the rising usagae of technologies such as social media and mobility for customer relationship management the market opportunity in these region are increasing.

Asia –Pacific is also increasingly adopting Customer Communication Management Software technologies with the entry of major & established players such as EMC, Adobe and others.

Regional analysis for Customer Communication Management Software Market includes development of these systems in the following regions:

North America Market US Canada

Latin America Market Argentina Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Market Poland Russia

Asia Pacific Market Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan Market

Middle East and Africa Market GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.