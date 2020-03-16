Marijuana is generally available in the dried leaves, flowers, stems, and seeds from the Cannabis sativa or Cannabis indica plant. The plant contains the chemical THC and other similar compounds that are mind-altering. The THC and CBD are main cannabinoids that are having some medicinal properties. The FDA has approved drugs containing THC. These drugs treat nausea provoked by chemotherapy and increase appetite in patients who have severe weight loss from AIDS. It treats two forms of severe childhood epilepsy.

The Legal Marijuana market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to the rising legalization of marijuana in various countries, besides rising application of cannabis in medical product for treating cancer, arthritis and neurological disorders. Moreover, rising disease burden of chronic pain and need for effective pain management remedies on the global scale is expected to amplify the demand for legal cannabis market.

Here we have listed the top Legal Marijuana Market companies in the world

Canopy Growth Corporation

Aurora Cannabis Inc.

Medmen

Terra Tech Corp

Aphria Inc.

Vivo Cannabis Inc.

Chronos Group Inc.

Medical Marijuana, Inc

Stenocare

Tikun Olam

Highlights the following key factors:

1) Business description-A detailed description of the company’s operations and business divisions.

2) Corporate strategy – Analyst’s summarization of the company’s business strategy.

3) SWOT Analysis-A detailed analysis of the company’s strengths, weakness, opportunities, and threats.

4) Company history – Progression of key events associated with the company.

5) Major products and services-A list of major products, services, and brands of the company.

6) Key competitors – A list of key competitors to the company.

7) Important locations and subsidiaries – A list and contact details of key locations and subsidiaries of the company.

8) Detailed financial ratios for the past five years – The latest financial ratios derived from the annual financial statements published by the company with 7 years history.

What does this report deliver?

Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the Legal Marijuana Market. Complete coverage of all the segments in the Legal Marijuana Market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2027. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global Legal Marijuana Market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and the latest developments of the company. The growth matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Legal Marijuana Market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Legal Marijuana Market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

Table of Content:

Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Synopsis

4. Industry Trends

5. Market Analysis by Manufacturer

6. Market Analysis by Type

7. Market Analysis by Application

8. Geographic Market Analysis

9. Manufacturing Cost Analysis

10. Competitive Landscape

11. Major Company Profiles

12. Effect Factors Analysis

13. Market Forecast (2019-2024)

14. Research Findings and Conclusion and Appendix

