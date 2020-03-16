The Double Sided Tape Market report provides top to bottom analysis and estimation of various market related factors that plays key role in better decision making. This industry analysis report also covers very important aspect which is competitive intelligence and with this businesses can gain competitive advantage to thrive in the market. Double Sided Tape Market research report is a careful investigation of current scenario of the market and future estimations which spans several market dynamics. The data and the information regarding the Chemical industry has been derived from the consistent sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and others.

In- depth Analysis of the Report: –

The Global Double Sided Tape Market is expected to reach USD 14.53 billion by 2025, from USD 8.61 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 6.75% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Key vendors operating in the market:

The key players operating in the global double sided tape market are –

3M

Nitto Denko Corporation

Tesa

Lintec

Flexcon Company

The other players in the market are Shurtape Technologies, LLC, Yem Chio Co., Ltd., DeWAL, Berry Global Inc., Adhesives Research, Inc., Advanced Flexible Composites, Inc., Powerband, Haixiang, Bloomberg L.P, Sanli Adhesive Products Co.

Segments of the Market

By Resin Type

Acrylic

Rubber

Silicone

By Technology

Solvent-Based

Water-Based

Hot-Melt-Based

By Material

Foam

Film

Paper

By End User

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Paper & Printing

Aerospace Industry

Medical Industry

Building and Construction

Household Appliances

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Objectives of the Report

The report firstly introduced the definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on.

The report analyzes the world’s main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc.

This report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate.

The Double Sided Tape Market report is inclusive of the growth rate that each region is projected to register over the estimated period.

Market Drivers:

Increasing utilisation of double sided tapes in various applications.

Growing demand for double sided tape in Asia-Pacific region.

Rising demand for acrylic and polyethylene foam backed double sided tapes.

Market Restraints:

High price of double sided tape raw material and its related end product

Paper backed double sided tapes are prone to moisture.

