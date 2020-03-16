This market research report endows with significant and meaningful market insights for the business by taking into consideration various factors. Even a number of steps have been utilized in this report for gathering, analysing and recording the data and information. With a systematic problem analysis, model building and fact-finding, Hydrocarbons Market report lends a hand to businesses in decision-making and managing marketing of goods and services. This market report gives illustrations of the CAGR values for the historic year 2018, the base year 2019, and the forecast for the year 2020-2026.

Global hydrocarbons market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 7.67% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the focus of manufacturers and authorities for the development of alternate sources of energy instead of fossil fuels.

Key vendors operating in the market:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global hydrocarbons market are Reliance Industries Limited; Total; Exxon Mobil Corporation; Royal Dutch Shell; DuPont de Nemours, Inc.; China Petrochemical Corporation; Chevron Corporation; ENGEN PETROLEUM LTD; Sasol; LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.; Neste; Formosa Petrochemical co.; Celanese Corporation; Eastman Chemical Company; SK global chemical Co., Ltd; HCS Group GmbH; Pon Pure Chemicals; Indian Oil Corporation Ltd; Recochem Inc. and TOP SOLVENT CO.,LTD. among others.

Segmentation: Hydrocarbons Market

By Application

Food & Beverages

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Agricultural/Animal Feed

Others

By Type

Powder

Crystal

By Classification

Food Grade

Medical Grade

By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Market Drivers:

They have wide-spread uses mainly used as fuels in the generation of heat and electricity, lubrication and solvents

Various government policies presented to upgrade the presence of hydrocarbons in various industries for meeting the high energy demands from different industries

Growing focus of utilizing natural gas in a variety of applications due to its low-rate of emissions and abundant nature in the environment; this factor is expected to boost the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Significant environmental impact with hydrocarbons due to their emissions of VOC’s upon usage in various applications; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Carcinogenic properties prevalent in hydrocarbons is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Negative impacts on the exposure of hydrocarbons to plants, animals and humans which results in various healthcare concerns is expected to restrain the growth of the market

