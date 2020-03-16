Huge data and information of Battery Recycling Market report has been collected from a multiple trustworthy sources such as journals, websites, white papers, annual reports of the companies, and mergers. This market report works on all the aspects of market that are required to create the finest and top-notch market research report. The report makes use of an excellent research methodology which focuses on market share analysis and key trend analysis. It estimates CAGR values in percentages which designate the rise or fall occurring in the market for particular product for the specific forecast period. The insights provided in this Battery Recycling Market research report are based upon SWOT analysis on which businesses can rely confidently

Global Battery Recycling Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 9.31 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 15.30 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.4% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increase in high demand for recycled products and materials.

Market Definition: Global Battery Recycling Market

Battery recycling is a process that aims at diminishing the number of batteries being disposed of as municipal solid waste. Batteries consist of several heavy metals and toxic chemicals. Therefore, disposing them off as regular trash has raised concerns about water pollution and soil contamination. There is a growing demand for battery recycling in various sectors like in extraction of material, repackaging, reuse, and second life and disposal activities which is expected to be one of the major drivers of the market in the coming years

Key vendors operating in the market:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global battery recycling market are Call2recycle Inc, Aqua Metals Inc, Umicore, Exide Technologies, Johnson Controls, Enersys, Gravita India Limited, Teck Resources Limited, Battery Solutions, Inc., Gopher Resource, G&P Batteries, Terrapure Environmental, East Penn Manufacturing Company, Retriev Technologies, COM2 Recycling Solutions, RSR Corporation, The Doe Run Company, Raw Materials Company, World Logistics, Guangdong Brunp Recycling Technology Co., Ltd, Metalex Limited, Accurec Recycling GmbH, Kinbursky Bros. Supply Inc., Recupyl S.A.S, Vinton Batteries and many more.

Segmentation: Global Battery Recycling Market

Global Battery Recycling Market By Battery Type, (Lead-Acid Battery, Nickel-based Battery, Lithium-based Battery)

End User (Extraction of Material, Reuse, Repackaging & Second Life, Disposal)

Source (Automotive, Industrial, Consumer & electronic appliance)

Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Market Drivers:

Stringent government regulations for battery disposal

Depletion of earth metals

High demand for recycled products and materials

Market Restraints:

Safety Issues related to storage and transportation of old batteries

Requirement of Transportation and storage is a restraint for this market

