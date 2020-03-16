This Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market report provides complete analysis of the market on global and regional level. It inspects the development rate and the market value dependent on the market elements and growth initiating factors. The market players are profiled and their improvement strategies are separated so as to manage new participants as well as set up players. It likewise features the top to bottom investigation of different unequivocal parameters. This Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market report also offers various methodologies for boosting the presentation of the organizations.

Lithium-ion battery recycling is referred to be the less toxic batteries which are easy to recycle and reuse. With the growing use of lithium ion batteries in various consumer products the danger of explosion and their disposal has become tough. In order to prevent such disasters, it is quite necessary to recycle the lithium ion batteries.

Global lithium-ion battery recycling market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 22.0% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Overall overview of the market with estimated market size by production, application, market share, market growth and region is included in this Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market research report. It also provides market trends, market dynamics and grasp the recent technological advancements.

Segmentation: Global Battery Recycling Market

Global lithium-ion battery recycling market is segmented into three notable segments which are chemistry, technology and end-user.

On the basis of chemistry, the market is segmented into Lithium-Cobalt Oxide (LI-CO), Lithium-Iron Phosphate (LFP), Lithium-Nickel Cobalt Aluminium Oxide (NCA), Lithium-Nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC), Lithium-Manganese Oxide Spinal (LMO) and Lithium-Titanate Oxide (LI-TO). In June 2019, Lithion Recycling participated in 19th edition of the Advanced Automotive Battery Conference (AABC) at San Diego, California from 24 – 27 June 2019.Through this exhibition the company tried to expand its lithium ion battery recycle service portfolio in the market.

On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into hydrometallurgical process, pyrometallurgy process, mechanical process and others. In May, Storage Battery Systems, LLC has opened a new Dallas branch which will provide solutions for the specific customer needs. Thus, with this, they will be able to reach out to their customers across the globe.

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into automotive, power, industrial, marine and others. In March, Storage Battery Systems, LLC launched its two new battery technologies at PROMAT 2019 a premier trade shows. It will help the company to meet the rising demands of logistics and material handling as well as to meet the growing demand of their customers.



Key vendors operating in the market:

Some of the major players operating in global lithium-ion battery recycling market are Tesla, Snam SPA, Umicore, Tes – Amm India Pvt. Ltd., Raw Materials Company, Recupyl, innovative battery recycling, Global Technology Systems, Inc., ACCUREC Recycling GmbH, AKKUSER OY & DIGITOIMISTO ROI, American Manganese Inc., Battery Recycling Made Easy, Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd., Interstate Batteries, LI-CYCLE CORP., Lithion Recycling, Neometals Ltd, OnTo Technology, LLC., Retriev Technologies, SITRASA, Storage Battery Systems, LLC among others.

Product Launch

In October 2018, Global Technology Systems, Inc. launched a managed service offering for mobile devices which will help the companies to lower their cost of productivity which were causing by mid-day shift battery failures. It will help the company to increase their customer base while handling most of battery-related services.

In March 2019, Storage Battery Systems, LLC launched its two new battery technologies at PROMAT 2019 a premier trade shows. It will help the company to meet the rising demands of logistics and material handling as well as to meet the growing demand of their customers.

In 2019, AKKUSER OY & DIGITOIMISTO ROI, a Finland based company is developing new technologies for recycling low-grade cobalt Li-ion batteries. The new technology launched will be a modified version of already existing dry-technology method used for the recycling of batteries. Through this launch, the company will expand its product portfolio in the market.

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

Detailed Overview of Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market helps deliver clients and businesses making strategies.

Influential factors that are thriving demand and constraints in the market.

What is the market concentration? Is it fragmented or highly concentrated?

What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market?

SWOT Analysis of each key players mentioned along with its company profile with the help of Porter’s five forces tool mechanism to compliment the same.

What growth momentum or acceleration market carries during the forecast period?

