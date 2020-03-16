Automotive steels can be classified in several different ways. One is a metallurgical designation providing some process information. Common designations include low-strength steels; conventional HSS; and the new AHSS.

Automotive Steel Market Outlook provides thoughtful analysis of current issues facing the industry, along with current facts and statistics about the production and application in the Market. It covers a detailed overview of various market growth enablers, restraints, Future Forecast and trends.

The global Automotive Steel market will reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025. The objective of report is to define, segment, and project the market on the basis of product type, application, and region, and to describe the content about the factors influencing market dynamics, policy, economic, technology and market entry etc.

By Product Type describes:

– Low-strength Steel

– Conventional HSS

– AHSS

– Others

Leading Vendors mentioned as follows:

– ThyssenKrupp

– ArcelorMittal

– Nippon Steel

– POSCO

– Baosteel

– HYUNDAI steel

– JFE

– Tatasteel

– HBIS

– United States Steel

– Nucor

Based on Application,

– Commercial Vehicle

– Passenger Vehicle

Based on region:

– Asia-Pacific

– North America

– Europe

– South America

– Middle East & Africa

