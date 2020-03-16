Worldwide Biochip Market Analysis to 2027 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Biochip industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Biochip market with detailed market segmentation by product & services /application and geography. The global Biochip market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Biochip players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The “Global Biochip Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the biotechnology industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global biochip market with detailed market segmentation by type, end-user, and geography. The global biochip market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

A biochip is a collection of microarrays (micro-test sites), that is arranged on a solid substrate. A biochip is also known as genetic chip that allows the multiple diagnostic or clinical tests at the same time to be performed. This chip can performs a thousands in number of biochemical reactions in few seconds. The biochips are used for various purposes such as DNA analysis, oxygen detection, pH detection and genetic decoders among others.

The biochip market is anticipated to grow with a significant rate in the coming years, owing to factors such as, increasing development of targeted and personalized medicines for cancer treatment, growing applications in the field of proteomics, genomics, gene sequencing, drug discovery and many more. However, the increasing applications for biochips is anticipated to offer growth opportunities for the players operating in the biochip market.

Top Players:

1.Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

2. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

3. Abbott

4. Illumina, Inc.

5. GENERAL ELECTRIC

6. Agilent Technologies, Inc.

7. PerkinElmer Inc.

8. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

9. Fluidigm Corporation

10. Cepheid

The global biochip market is segmented on the basis of type, fabrication technology, application, and end-user. The biochip market is segmented into DNA chips, protein chips, Lab-On-A-Chip and other array. The other arrays segment is further bifurcated into tissue arrays and cell arrays. Based on the end user, the biochip market is segmented into hospitals & diagnostics centers, academic & research institutes, biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global biochip market based on type and end-user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall biochip market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

North America accounted for the largest market share of biochip market, owing to the factors such as, increasing R&D activities and rising prevalence of cancer in the region. However, Asia-Pacific region is expected fastest growth during the forecast period owing to rising geriatric population in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

TOC:

INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF STUDY

1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE 2. KEY TAKEAWAYS 3. BIOCHIP MARKET LANDSCAPE

3.1. MARKET OVERVIEW

3.2. MARKET SEGMENTATION

3.2.1. Biochip Market – By Type

3.2.2. Biochip Market – By End User

3.2.3. Biochip Market – By Region

3.2.3.1. By Country

3.3. PEST ANALYSIS

3.3.1. North America – PEST Analysis

3.3.2. Europe – PEST Analysis

3.3.3. Asia Pacific – PEST Analysis

3.3.4. Middle East and Africa – PEST Analysis

3.3.5. South and Central America- PEST Analysis 4. BIOCHIP MARKET – KEY INDUSTRY DYNAMICS

Continued…

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period

Key factors driving the “Biochip” market

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the “Biochip” market

Challenges to market growth

Detailed company profiles of key vendor of “Biochip” market

Detailed SWOT analysis of ten profiled companies

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global “BIOCHIP” market

Trending factors influencing the market in different geographical regions

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors

PEST analysis of the market for the five major regions

