A cloud-based database is a database, as the name suggests, resides on a cloud computing platform. Databases are used to store and manage various forms of data generated by a company. Database services can be provided on-premises or on-demand. On-demand services are known as cloud-based databases, which is gaining increasing acceptance among several organizations. A cloud-based database is suitable for organizations that require immediate access to database services, easy scalability options, low cost, and low maintenance. Service providers offer end-to-end solutions, which help organizations focus on their core business areas.

By Product Type describes:

– SQL Database

– NoSQL Database

Leading Vendors mentioned as follows:

– Google

– Amazon Web Services

– IBM

– Microsoft

– Oracle

– Rackspace Hosting

– Salesforce

– Cassandra

– Couchbase

– MongoDB

– SAP

– Teradata

– Alibaba

– Tencent

Based on Application,

– Small and Medium Business

– Large Enterprises

Based on region:

– Asia-Pacific

– North America

– Europe

– South America

– Middle East & Africa

