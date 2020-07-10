Neonatal Ventilator Market Research Report by Key Players Analysis 2018 to 2028

Latest Study on the Global Neonatal Ventilator Market

The recently published report by Transparency Market Research on the global Neonatal Ventilator market offers resourceful insights pertaining to the future prospects of the Neonatal Ventilator market. The underlying trends, growth opportunities, impeding factors, and glaring market drivers are thoroughly studied in the presented report.

As per the report, the global Neonatal Ventilator market is projected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% and exceed the value of ~US$ towards the end of 2029. Moreover, an in-depth analysis of the micro and macro-economic factors that are anticipated to influence the trajectory of the Neonatal Ventilator market during the forecast period (2019-2029) is included in the report.

Neonatal Ventilator Market Segments

NICUs to Present Lucrative Growth Opportunities

Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICUs), particularly developed for providing extreme care for neonates have witnessed an increase in the number of admissions. In United Kingdom, around 95,000 babies are born in NICUs owing to higher preterm births in the country. In addition, with the growing preterm birth statistics, the number of NICUs have also increased with higher intake capacity and enhanced patient care facilities. This is expected to auger well for the neonatal ventilator market with respect to high volume sales of the product in NICUs across various regions.

Lung Injuries Associated With Neonatal Ventilators – a Major Challenge

Neonatal ventilators used for supporting respiratory function of the infant can result in lung injuries owing to excess airway pressure, flow, tidal volume, inflammatory and infection mediators coupled with recurring closing and opening of alveoli. Lungs of neonates being smaller in size and not completely developed, their injuries can lead to critical complications such as BPD (Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia), even death owing to respiratory failure. This has challenged the use of neonatal ventilators and is expected to hinder the growth of the neonatal ventilator market.

However, addressing this challenge, manufacturers have developed techniques to reduce the occurrence of lung injuries. Continued efforts have been carried out, particularly focused on developing new technologies that include the adoption of early CPAP (Continuous Positive Airway Pressure) in neonates that are at risk from neonatal RDS (Respiratory Distress Syndrome) as well as techniques to maintain adequate gas exchange to reduce lung injuries.

What is the projected value of the Neonatal Ventilator market in 2029? In which region is the concentration of tier 1 companies the highest? How have the evolving regulatory policies influenced the growth of the Neonatal Ventilator market? How are market players expanding their footprint in the global Neonatal Ventilator market? Which end-use is expected to dominate the Neonatal Ventilator market in terms of share and demand?

