LOS ANGELES, United States: The global Oilfield Drilling Additives market is expected to grow at a significant pace, reports QY Research. Its latest research report, titled “Global Oilfield Drilling Additives Market Research Report 2020”, offers a unique point of view about the global market. Analysts believe that the changing consumption patterns are expected to have a great influence on the overall market. For a brief overview of the global Oilfield Drilling Additives market, the research report provides an executive summary. It explains the various factors that form an important element of the market. It includes the definition and the scope of the market with a detailed explanation of the market drivers, opportunities, restraints, and threats.

Leading players of the global Oilfield Drilling Additives market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Oilfield Drilling Additives market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Oilfield Drilling Additives market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Oilfield Drilling Additives market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Oilfield Drilling Additives Market Research Report: Lubrizol, AkzoNobel, DowDuPont, Imerys Oilfield, BASF, Chevron Philips Chemical, etc

Global Oilfield Drilling Additives Market Segmentation by Product: Dispersants, Fluid Viscosifiers, Corrosion Inhibitors, Biocides, Surface Modifiers, Defoamers, Others

Global Oilfield Drilling Additives Market Segmentation by Application: Onshore, Offshore

Each segment of the global Oilfield Drilling Additives market is extensively evaluated in the research study. The segmental analysis offered in the report pinpoints key opportunities available in the global Oilfield Drilling Additives market through leading segments. The regional study of the global Oilfield Drilling Additives market included in the report helps readers to gain sound understanding of the development of different geographical markets in recent years and also going forth. We have provided a detailed study on critical dynamics of the global Oilfield Drilling Additives market, which include market influence and market effect factors, drivers, challenges, restraints, trends, and prospects. The research study also includes other types of analysis such as qualitative and quantitative.

Questions Answered by the Report:

• Which are the dominant players of the global Oilfield Drilling Additives market?

• What will be the size of the global Oilfield Drilling Additives market in the coming years?

• Which segment will lead the global Oilfield Drilling Additives market?

• How will the market development trends change in the next five years?

• What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Oilfield Drilling Additives market?

• What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Oilfield Drilling Additives market?

Our report includes ongoing and latest market trends, company market shares, market forecasts, competitive benchmarking, competitive mapping, and in-depth analysis of key sustainability tactics and their impact on market growth and competition. In order to estimate quantitative aspects and segment the global Oilfield Drilling Additives market, we used a recommended combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches. We studied the global Oilfield Drilling Additives market from three key perspectives through data triangulation. Our iterative and comprehensive research methodology helps us to provide the most accurate market forecasts and estimates with no to minimum errors.

Table of Contents

1 Oilfield Drilling Additives Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Oilfield Drilling Additives

1.2 Oilfield Drilling Additives Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Oilfield Drilling Additives Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Dispersants

1.2.3 Fluid Viscosifiers

1.2.4 Corrosion Inhibitors

1.2.5 Biocides

1.2.6 Surface Modifiers

1.2.7 Defoamers

1.2.8 Others

1.3 Oilfield Drilling Additives Segment by Application

1.3.1 Oilfield Drilling Additives Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Onshore

1.3.3 Offshore

1.4 Global Oilfield Drilling Additives Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Oilfield Drilling Additives Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Oilfield Drilling Additives Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Oilfield Drilling Additives Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Oilfield Drilling Additives Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Oilfield Drilling Additives Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Oilfield Drilling Additives Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Oilfield Drilling Additives Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Oilfield Drilling Additives Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers Oilfield Drilling Additives Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Oilfield Drilling Additives Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Oilfield Drilling Additives Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Oilfield Drilling Additives Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Oilfield Drilling Additives Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Oilfield Drilling Additives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America Oilfield Drilling Additives Production

3.4.1 North America Oilfield Drilling Additives Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America Oilfield Drilling Additives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe Oilfield Drilling Additives Production

3.5.1 Europe Oilfield Drilling Additives Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe Oilfield Drilling Additives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China Oilfield Drilling Additives Production

3.6.1 China Oilfield Drilling Additives Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China Oilfield Drilling Additives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan Oilfield Drilling Additives Production

3.7.1 Japan Oilfield Drilling Additives Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan Oilfield Drilling Additives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4 Global Oilfield Drilling Additives Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Oilfield Drilling Additives Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global Oilfield Drilling Additives Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Oilfield Drilling Additives Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Oilfield Drilling Additives Consumption by Countries

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Oilfield Drilling Additives Consumption by Countries

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Oilfield Drilling Additives Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Oilfield Drilling Additives Consumption by Countries

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Oilfield Drilling Additives Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Oilfield Drilling Additives Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Oilfield Drilling Additives Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global Oilfield Drilling Additives Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

6 Global Oilfield Drilling Additives Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Oilfield Drilling Additives Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Oilfield Drilling Additives Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Oilfield Drilling Additives Business

7.1 Lubrizol

7.1.1 Lubrizol Oilfield Drilling Additives Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Lubrizol Oilfield Drilling Additives Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Lubrizol Oilfield Drilling Additives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 Lubrizol Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 AkzoNobel

7.2.1 AkzoNobel Oilfield Drilling Additives Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 AkzoNobel Oilfield Drilling Additives Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 AkzoNobel Oilfield Drilling Additives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 AkzoNobel Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 DowDuPont

7.3.1 DowDuPont Oilfield Drilling Additives Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 DowDuPont Oilfield Drilling Additives Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 DowDuPont Oilfield Drilling Additives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 DowDuPont Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Imerys Oilfield

7.4.1 Imerys Oilfield Oilfield Drilling Additives Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Imerys Oilfield Oilfield Drilling Additives Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Imerys Oilfield Oilfield Drilling Additives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Imerys Oilfield Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 BASF

7.5.1 BASF Oilfield Drilling Additives Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 BASF Oilfield Drilling Additives Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 BASF Oilfield Drilling Additives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 BASF Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Chevron Philips Chemical

7.6.1 Chevron Philips Chemical Oilfield Drilling Additives Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Chevron Philips Chemical Oilfield Drilling Additives Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Chevron Philips Chemical Oilfield Drilling Additives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 Chevron Philips Chemical Main Business and Markets Served

8 Oilfield Drilling Additives Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Oilfield Drilling Additives Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Oilfield Drilling Additives

8.4 Oilfield Drilling Additives Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Oilfield Drilling Additives Distributors List

9.3 Oilfield Drilling Additives Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities and Drivers

10.3 Challenges

10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Oilfield Drilling Additives (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Oilfield Drilling Additives (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of Oilfield Drilling Additives (2021-2026)

11.4 Global Oilfield Drilling Additives Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America Oilfield Drilling Additives Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe Oilfield Drilling Additives Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China Oilfield Drilling Additives Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan Oilfield Drilling Additives Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of Oilfield Drilling Additives

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Oilfield Drilling Additives by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Oilfield Drilling Additives by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Oilfield Drilling Additives by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Oilfield Drilling Additives

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Oilfield Drilling Additives by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Oilfield Drilling Additives by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Price of Oilfield Drilling Additives by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Oilfield Drilling Additives by Application (2021-2026)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

