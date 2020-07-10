Mobile Handset Protection Market (COVID 19 Impact Analysis) Promising Regions, Anticipated Growth Forecast To 2027 || AT&T Intellectual Property, SquareTrade, Asurion, Liberty Mutual Insurance

Mobile Handset Protection Market with Insights and Key Business Factors:

The study considers the Mobile Handset Protection Market value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Major Market manufacturers covered in the Mobile Handset Protection Market are:

AT&T Intellectual Property, SquareTrade, Inc., Asurion, Liberty Mutual Insurance, American International Group, Inc., Verizon, Sprint.com, T-Mobile USA, INC, SquareTrade, Inc., Pier Insurance Managed Services Ltd, Brightstar Corp, Safeware, XCellIns Technologies Pvt. Ltd, Asurion

On the basis of type, the mobile handset protection market is segmented into carrier handset protection, OEM protection, direct to consumer services and others.

Based on pricing model, the mobile handset protection market is bifurcated into one-time fee, monthly fee and billed by carrier/OEM.

Sales channel segment of the mobile handset protection market is segmented into retail chains, brand stores and e-commerce/online.

Based on regions, the Mobile Handset Protection Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Mobile handset protection market will register a growth rate of 12.35% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Increasing awareness among population about the advantages of handset protection is expected to create new opportunity for the market.

Increasing usage of smartphones for enterprise access is expected to enhance the market growth. Some of the other factors such as advancement in the device & network technologies, increasing amount of mobile data on cell phones, increasing trend of bring your own device (BYOD) and enterprise mobility and increasing usage of personal smartphones to access corporate networks will further accelerate the mobile handset protection market in forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

