What is Food Enzymes?

Food enzymes are the enzymes that occur naturally in the food and also helps in the breakdown of foods. They are introduced to the body through the raw foods and through consumption of supplemental enzyme fortifiers. They work in a very wide pH range and can be used to pre-digest food in the stomach. They are of four types such as proteases, amylases, lipases and cellulases. They can digest protein, fat, carbohydrates and fiber. The enzyme deficiency leads to digestion and a wide variety of avoidable conditions. In the United States alone, more than $80 billion is spent each year to relieve the symptoms of heartburn, excess acid, bloating, and other symptoms of indigestion.

Major Players in Food Enzymes Market Include,

Associated British Foods Plc. (United Kingdom), Advanced Enzyme Technologies (India), Amano Enzyme Co., Ltd. (United States), BASF (Germany), Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (Denmark), DowDuPont (United States), Kerry Group PLC (Ireland), Novozymes A/S (Denmark), Royal DSM N.V. (Netherlands) and AB enzymes GMBH (Germany)

Market Drivers

Increased Prevalence of Diseases Associated with Digestion

High Demand for Processed Food

Market Trend

Increased Consumer Awareness among People about Health Benefits of the Natural Food Enzymes

Restraints

Restricted Temperature and pH Operational Range

Opportunities

Growing Demand for Numerous Applications

Increasing Demand for High-Quality Food and Beverages

Challenges

Stringent Government Rules and Regulations

In November 2018, Amano Enzyme Co., Ltd. has developed a new enzyme that improves the solubility of proteins at lower pH levels, helping manufacturers develop fruity protein shakes and other beverages without some of the technical issues that can occur once the pH drops below a certain level.

“Enzymes used in food industry are regulated by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) under the Food, Drug and Cosmetic (FDC) Act. Food ingredients may be “food additives” that are approved by FDA for specific uses or GRAS (generally recognized as safe) substances.”

Analytical Market Highlights & Approach:

The Global Food Enzymes segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Proteases, Amylases, Lipases, Cellulases), Application (Beverages, Processed foods, Dairy products, Bakery products, Confectionery products, Others), Distribution Channel (Online Channel, Offline Channel), Source (Microorganisms, Bacteria, Fungi, Plants, Animals)

On the basis of geographical regions, the Global Food Enzymes Market is segmented broadly into Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The global market is still in its exploratory stage in most of the regions but it holds the promising potential to flourish steadily in coming years. The major companies investing in this market are situated in Canada, U.K., and the US, India, China and some more countries of Asia Pacific region. Consequently, Asia Pacific, North America, and Western Europe are estimated to hold more than half of the market shares, collectively in coming years.

Table of Content

Global Food Enzymes Market Research Report

Chapter 1: Global Food Enzymes Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3: Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4: Global Productions, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5: Global Supplies (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6: Global Productions, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7: Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8: Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12: Global Food Enzymes Market Forecast

