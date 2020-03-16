“The Insight Partners published an Exclusive report on “Plastic Compounding Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 150 pages which highly exhibits on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

Plastic compounding consists of preparing plastic formulations by blending and mixing of polymers and additives. Automotive industries are always searching for a lightweight and cheaper material for reducing vehicle weight and increasing efficiency; this factor is fueling the growth of the plastics compounding market. The demand for plastic is rising among various industries due to its benefits such as easy molding, recycling, and the ability to form the complex shape. This factor is fueling the growth of the plastics compounding market.



Get sample PDF copy at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00007801/

Key Companies Analyzed in this Report are:

1. BASF SE

2. Asahi Kasei Corporation

3. Celanese Corporation

4. Covestro AG

5. Dow

6. Kingfa Sci. and Tech. Co., Ltd.

7. LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

8. PolyOne

9. SABIC

10. Solvay SA

Global Plastic Compounding Market which has been compiled after an in-depth analysis of the market trends prevailing across five geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, and South America). Various segments of the market such as type/components/ application/industry verticals/ end-users are analyzed with robust research methodology which includes three step process starting with extensive secondary research to gather data from company profiles, global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, paid databases etc. followed by primary research (interviews) with industry experts/KOLs to gain their insights and views on current scenarios and future scope of the market as well as validating the secondary information, further internal statistical model is used to estimate the market size and forecasts till 2027.

Plastic compounding is the process of transforming the basic characteristics of the plastic by adding some additives these increases their property such as connectivity, wear resistance, and flame retardant. These properties increase their demand in automotive, packaging, building and construction, and others that boosting the growth of the plastics compounding market. The plastic component is replacing with a metal component in the automotive industry that propels the growth of the market. Increasing the use of plastic components in the electronic and electrical industries that are expected to drive the growth of the market.

Plastic Compounding Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

Purchase this Premium Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00007801/

Table of Contents

1. Introduction 40

2. Global Plastic Compounding Market – Key Takeaways 42

3. Global Plastic Compounding Market – Market Landscape 45

4. Global Plastic Compounding Market – Key Market Dynamics 58

5. Global Plastic Compounding Market –Analysis 63

6. Plastic Compounding Market –Global Regulatory Scenario 68

7. Global Plastic Compounding Market Analysis– By Product 76

8. Global Plastic Compounding Market Analysis– By Application 106

9. Global Plastic Compounding Market Analysis– By End User 115

10. North America Plastic Compounding Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 118

11. Europe Plastic Compounding Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 141

12. Asia Pacific Plastic Compounding Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 163

13. Middle East and Africa Plastic Compounding Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 186

14. South and Central America Plastic Compounding Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 208

15. Plastic Compounding Market –Industry Landscape 220

16. Plastic Compounding Market –Key Company Profiles 226

17. Appendix 267