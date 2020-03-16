Global Specimen Retrieval Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 220.62 million to an estimated value of USD 307.79 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.25% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing health awareness among consumer is driving the market. Global Specimen Retrieval Market By Type (Non-Detachable Specimen Retrieval Systems, Detachable Specimen Retrieval Systems), Introducer Size (5/8 mm Introducer Size, 10 mm Introducer Size, 12/15 mm Introducer Size, 25 mm Introducer Size), Application (Gastrointestinal Surgeries, Urological Surgeries, Gynecological Surgeries), End- User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Forecast to 2026

Few of the major competitors currently working in the specimen retrieval equipment market are Applied Medical Resources Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, CONMED Corporation, GENICON, INC., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, LaproSurge, Medtronic, Purple Surgical, Teleflex Incorporated, The Cooper Companies Inc., Applied Medical Resources Corporation, CooperSurgical, Inc.

Market Definition:

Specimen retrieval is used in n laparoscopic surgical procedures to temporarily contain specimen and facilitate their removal from the patient’s body. They are usually used in the invasive surgical procedures and designed to minimize the contamination of the abdominal cavity.

Market Drivers:

Growing demand for minimally invasive surgery is driving the market.

Awareness programs for minimally invasive surgeries

Market Restraint:

Restricted access to system in emerging countries restraining the market growth.

Segmentation:

By Type

Non-Detachable Specimen Retrieval Systems

Detachable Specimen Retrieval System

By Introducer Size

5/8 mm Introducer Size

10 mm Introducer Size

12/15 mm Introducer Size

25 mm Introducer Size

By Applications

Gastrointestinal Surgeries

Urological Surgeries

Gynecological Surgeries

By End- User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2017, Ethicon announce the launch of their PROXISURE™ suturing device designed to improve precision in minimally-invasive surgery. These advanced device has Ethicon endomechanical, suture and curved needle technologies. It is designed to improve the suturing precision in tight places. It will help the surgeon to reach the desired angle, control bites and secure knots.

In June 2016, BioGenex announced the launch of the new Xmatrx Mini system which is compact, smart and flexible fully equipped workstation which will allow onboard processing from baking to final mounting without the need for hybridizers, forceps, coplin jars, water baths, rubber cement, PAP pens, or other special accessories. It is designed for efficiency and ease of use and is the intelligent choice for molecular pathology laboratories.

Competitive Analysis: Global Specimen Retrieval Market

Global specimen retrieval equipment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of specimen retrieval equipment market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

