The global Whole exome sequencing market accounted to US$ 755.68 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.8% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 3,812.0 Mn by 2027.

Market Insights

Reduction in Time and Cost for Sequencing

The exon is part of a genome which is responsible for making 1 or 2 percent of the entire genome of a person. All of the exon in a genome are together known as the exome. And thus, sequencing is of these is known as whole-exome sequencing. The whole-exome sequencing allows identifying the variations in the protein-coding sites of any gene compared to sequencing a few genes together. The whole-exome sequencing is preferred widely due to its property to identify a mutation in a single exon. Identifying mutation in at the original site makes whole-exome sequencing an efficient method and enable to identify possible disease-causing mutation.

The advancement in the field of genomics has led to a significant reduction in the time and cost of genome sequencing. The related cost of sequencing with different sequencing techniques and strategies are of interest as they influence the scope and scale of the genomic research studies. Thus, it makes whole-exome sequencing much-preferred method than whole-genome sequencing

The advantages of exome sequencing have resulted in the reduction of time and cost to a great extent. Approximately 2% of the genome is sequenced by the WES method; however, it generally sequences the exon at a deeper level it sequence to 100X. The technique enables sequencing through a process where the DNA and RNA are hybridized with the protein-coding site and is isolated from the non-coding site. Also, the data required for 100X sequencing is approximately 5- 6GB, whereas, in genome sequencing, it is nearly 90GB. Thus, these factors offer lower data storage, faster, cheaper, and more accessible data analysis. Therefore, owing to the above-mentioned factors, it is estimated that the market for whole-exome sequencing is likely to grow significantly during the forecast period.

Key vendors engaged in the Whole Exome Sequencing market and covered in this report:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

Centogene AG

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Psomagen, Inc. (previuosly Macrogen Corp.)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.

Brooks Automation, Inc. (GENEWIZ, Inc.)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Eurofins Scientific

Stratos Genomics

Strategic Insights

Organic and inorganic growth strategies were observed in global whole exome sequencing industry. The organic strategies which were conducted more compared to the inorganic strategies for the whole exome sequencing. For instance, in February, 2019, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.’s QXDx AutoDG ddPCR System has been approved by the FDA. The QXDx AutoDG ddPCR System is designed to be flexible, allowing users to run either FDA-cleared in vitro diagnostic tests or lab developed tests on the platform.

Scope of the study:

Whole Exome Sequencing Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

