Progress in vehicle management systems that enable IoT, in-car entertainment and automation will support market growth in automotive gesture recognition during the forecast period. Advanced cameras, RADAR and LiDAR sensor data can observe vehicles around and allow quick and safe response of vehicles.
Promotion of electronic devices to function the vehicle’s main functions including infotainment systems, door & window movement, and HVAC applications is one of the main features that increase the scale. The development of the safety and intelligence of each vehicle is maintained by smart interface with other vehicles and real-time data servers.
These vehicle management developments improve fuel-efficient driving and driving awareness. The larger vehicle management system helps reduce overall procedure costs and promotes vehicle entertainment applications thus supporting market growth in automotive gesture identification.
Key Companies Profiled
Cognitec Systems, Continental, HARMAN International (SAMSUNG), NXP Semiconductors, Sony Depthsensing Solutions, Visteon
Different business records of top important players like Cognitec Systems, Continental, and HARMAN International (SAMSUNG) have been mentioned in the report this study. Research brings light to high-level industries in developing and developing countries. It has been compiled using primary and secondary research methods.
A detailed outline of the field of global automotive gesture identification includes a comprehensive analysis of different business sectors. North America, Latin America, Asia – Pacific, Africa and Europe have been considered for studies based on a number of terms.
By Application
Multimedia/infotainment/navigation
Lighting systems
Others
By Product Type
Touch Based System
Touchless System
This report covers the market from the bottom line, starting from its definition. Then, it segments the market according to different criteria to gain a deeper understanding of the different types of products and pricing structures and applications. Each and every segment is carefully checked by factoring in sales, revenue and market size to understand the potential of growth and scope.
