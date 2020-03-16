A majority of the smart cities around the globe, each with a population surpassing 500,000, is growing at a rate faster than the average urban growth. This opens up new market opportunities for the industry players to grow their businesses in the smart cities environment. Investments in advanced infrastructure facilities for the appropriate functioning of smart city services is predicted to be USD 30–40 trillion over the next 20 years as per our primary respondents. The major factor expected to drive the growth of the market is government and cities giving priority to platform providers compared to standalone smart solutions because of scalability and integration of other smart solutions. Every solution provider needs a platform to provide smart solution. Some of the major players in the smart city platforms market have their own platform

The Global Smart City Platforms Market is accounted by 2027 growing at a CAGR of +16% during the forecast period.

A new report as an Smart City Platforms market that includes a comprehensive analysis of the global market. This includes investigating past progress, ongoing market scenarios, and future prospects. Accurate data on the products, strategies and market share of leading companies in this particular market are mentioned. This report provides a 360-degree overview of the global market’s competitive landscape. The report further predicts the size and valuation of the global market during the forecast period. The report also presents thorough qualitative and quantitative data that affect the expected impact of these factors on the market’s future growth prospects.

Companies Profiled in this report includes, Cisco (US), IBM (US), Microsoft (US), Hitachi (Japan), Siemens (Germany), Schneider Electric, (France), Huawei (China), Intel (US), GE (US), AT&T (US), Oracle (US), Ericsson (Sweden), Nokia (Finland), Itron (US), Verizon (US), Honeywell (US), SAP (Germany)

This report provides an effective business outlook, different case studies from various top-level industry experts, business owners, and policymakers have been included to get a clear vision about business methodologies to the readers. SWOT and Porter’s Five model have been used for analyzing the Smart City Platforms market on the basis of strengths, challenges and global opportunities in front of the businesses.

In the last section of the report, it offers informative data of different manufacturers responsible for the growth of the market. For a better understanding of the market, this research study has been presented by using graphical presentation techniques like chart, graphs, tables, and pictures. It will help to both existing players as well as new entrants in the market.

