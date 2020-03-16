The global Artificial Intelligence-based Security market size was 3830 million US$ and it is expected to reach 31000 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 29.9% during 2018-2025.This report studies the global Artificial Intelligence-based Security market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Artificial Intelligence-based Security market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

This report focus on Artificial Intelligence-based Security, Artificial intelligence techniques can be used for security management purposes to protect any system from security attacks or threats by warning the user in real-time.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Nvidia Corporation

Intel Corporation

Xilinx Inc

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd

Micron Technology

IBM Corporation

Cylance Inc

Threatmetrix

Securonix, Inc

Amazon

Sift Science

Acalvio Technologies

Skycure Inc

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Network Security

Endpoint Security

Application Security

Cloud Security

Market segment by Application, split into

Government

Defense

BFSI

Enterprise

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Artificial Intelligence-based Security in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Artificial Intelligence-based Security are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Artificial Intelligence-based Security Manufacturers

Artificial Intelligence-based Security Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Artificial Intelligence-based Security Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Artificial Intelligence-based Security market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Table of Contents

Global Artificial Intelligence-based Security Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Artificial Intelligence-based Security

1.1 Artificial Intelligence-based Security Market Overview

1.1.1 Artificial Intelligence-based Security Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Artificial Intelligence-based Security Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 Artificial Intelligence-based Security Market by Type

1.3.1 Network Security

1.3.2 Endpoint Security

1.3.3 Application Security

1.3.4 Cloud Security

1.4 Artificial Intelligence-based Security Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Government

1.4.2 Defense

1.4.3 BFSI

1.4.4 Enterprise

1.4.5 Others

Chapter Two: Global Artificial Intelligence-based Security Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Artificial Intelligence-based Security Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Nvidia Corporation

Continued….

