The global integration and service management (SIAM) market will reach $ xxx million in 2020 with a xx% CAGR 2020-2025. Main content of the report, including:

global market size and forecasts

Regional market size, production and export and import data

Profile of key manufacturers, products and services, company sales data

Global market size by primary end use

Global market size by type

main Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc:

Wipro

Atos

Accenture

CGI Group

FUJITSU

Oracle

Tata

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

HCL Technologies Capgemini Consulting Services

Principales applications comme suit:

Telecom

Manufacturing

BFSI

Retail

Transportation & Logistics

Energy and Utilities

Autres

Type principal comme suit:

Automation Services

Implementation Services

Advisory Services

Regional market size, production and export and import data:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East and Africa

Contents

1 Overview of the world market

1.1 Scope of statistics

1.1.1 Scope of products

1.1.2 Scope of manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of end use

1.1.4 Scope of product type

1.1.5 Scope of regions / countries

1.2 Market size Global

Fig Integration and Management of Global Services (SIAM) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (millions USD)

Fig Market Forecast of Integration and Management of Global Services (SIAM) and CAGR 2020-2025 (millions USD)

2 Market

regional 2.1 Regional sales

tab Regional turnover 2015-2019 (millions USD)

2.2

Regional demand tab Regional demand and CAGR list 2015-2019 (millions USD)

Regional demand forecast tab and CAGR 2020-2025 (millions USD)

2.3 Regional trade Regional

export tab 2015-2019 (millions USD)

Regional import tab 2015-2019 ( millions USD)

3 Key manufacturers

3.1 Wipro

3.1.1 Company information

tab List of Wipro company profiles

3.1.2 Products and services

3.1.3 Business data

tab (turnover, cost and margin) Turnover , cost and margin of Wipro

3.1.4 Recent development

3.2 Atos

3.2.1

TabCompany information List of company profiles of Atos

3.2. 2 Products and services

3.2.3 Commercial data

tab (turnover, cost and margin) Atos turnover, cost and margin

3.2.4 Recent development

3.3 Accenture

3.3.1 Company information

tab Company profile company Accenture list

3.3.2 Products and services

3.3.3 Commercial data

tab (revenue, cost and margin) Accenture revenue, cost and margin

3.3.4 Recent development

3.4 CGI Group

3.4 .1

Tab Information on thecompany List of CGI group company profiles

3.4.2 Products and services

3.4.3 Commercial data

tab (turnover, cost and margin) CGI group turnover, cost and margin

3.4.4 Recent development

3.5 FUJITSU

3.5.1 Company information

tab List of FUJITSU profiles

3.5.2 Products and services

3.5.3 Commercial data (turnover, cost and margin) Sales revenue, cost and margin

tab of FUJITSU

3.5.4 Recent development

3.6 Oracle

3.6.1 Company Information Tab Oracle Company Profile List

3.6.2 Products and Services

3.6.3 Trade data (revenues, cost and margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin Oracle

3.6.4 Recent developments

3.7 Tata Consulting Services

3.7.1

Tab the information society Company profile List of Tata consulting services

3.7.2 Products and services

3.7.3 Commercial data

tab (turnover, cost and margin) Turnover, Cost and margin of Tata consulting services

3.7.4 Development recent

3.8 Hewlett Packard enterprise

3.8.1 company Information

tab company Profile List of Hewlett Packard enterprise

3.8.2 Products and services

3.8.3 Commercial data (turnover, cost and margin)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise turnover, cost and margin tab

3.8.4 Recent development

3.9 HCL technologies

3.9.1 Company Information

tab List of company profiles HCL Technologies

3.9.2 Products and services

3.9.3 trade data (revenues, cost and margin)

tab revenue, cost and margin HCL Technologies

3.10 Capgemini

3.10.1

tab Information of business List of company profile of Capgemini

3.10.2 Products and services

3.10.3 Commercial data tab (turnover, cost and margin)

Capgemini turnover, cost and margin

4 Main end use

4.1 Telecom

4.1.1 Overview

tab Summary of Telecom consumption breakdown

4.1 .2 Telecom market size and forecast

Fig Telecom market size and CAGR 2015-2019 (in millions of USD)

Fig Telecom market forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (in millions of USD)

4.2 Manufacturing

4.2.1 View

tab set Summary of the distribution of manufacturing consumption

4.2.2 Size of the manufacturing market and forecasts

Fig Size of the manufacturing market and CAGR 2015-2019 (in millions of USD)

Fig Forecast of the manufacturing market and CAGR 2020-2025 (in millions of USD)

4.3 Tab

Overview of BFSI 4.3.1

Summary of the distribution of consumption of BFSI

4.3 .2 Market size and BFSI forecasts

Fig. Size of the BFSI and CAGR market 2015-2019 (millions USD)

Fig. BFSI and CAGR market forecasts 2020-2025 (millions USD)

4.4 Retail

4.4.1 Overview

tab Summary of the distribution of retail consumption

4.4.2 Size and forecasts of

the retail market Fig Market Retail Size and CAGR 2015- 2019 (in millions of USD)

Fig Forecast of the retail market and CAGR 2020-2025 (in millions of USD)

4.5 Transport and logistics

4.5.1

Tab Overview Summary of the distribution of transport and logistics consumption

4.5.2 Size and forecasts of the transport and logistics market

Fig Transport & Logistics Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Transportation & Logistics Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

4.6 Energy and public services

4.6.1

Tab Overview Summary of the distribution of energy consumption and public services

4.6.2 Size and forecast of

energy and utilities market Fig Size of energy and utilities market and CAGR 2015-2019 (in millions of dollars)

Fig Energy and utilities market forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 ( Millions USD)

4.7 Others

4.7.1 Overview

tab Summary of consumption distribution of others

4.7.2 Others Market size and forecasts

Fig Others Market size and CAGR 2015-2019 (millions USD)

Fig Others Market forecasts and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

5 Market by type

5.1 Automation services

5.1.1

Presentation tab Presentation of the product of automation services

5.1.2 Size and forecasts

of the automation services market Fig Size of the automation services and CAGR market 2015-2019 (millions of USD)

Fig Forecasts and forecasts of the automation services and CAGR market 2020-2025 (millions of USD)

5.2 Implementation Services

5.2.1

Overview Tab Product Presentation

5.2.2 Market Size and Forecast

of Implementation Services Fig Market Size of Implementation Services and CAGR 2015-2019 (in millions of USD)

Fig Forecast of the implementation services market and CAGR 2020-2025 (in millions of USD)

5.3 Advisory services

5.3.1

Overview tab Presentation of the advisory services product

5.3.2 Size of the consulting services market and size forecasts

of the consultancy services market and CAGR 2015-2019 (in millions of USD)

Fig Provisional consultancy of the services market and CAGR 2020-2025 (Millions of USD)

Price tab for different products List of main manufacturers

Price tab for different products List of

tabs Use final Price of different products List of product types

6 Conclusion

