This report studies the global Banking Software market, analyzes and researches the Banking Software development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia.
This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
IBM Corporation
Oracle Corporation
SAP SE
Tata Consultancy Services Limited.
Infosys Limited
Capgemini
Accenture.
NetSuite Inc.
Deltek, Inc.
Misys
Microsoft Corporation
Comarch
Temenos Group
Sopra Banking
Turnkey Lender
Strategic Information Technology
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Industry Overview of Banking Software
1.1. Banking Software Market Overview
1.1.1. Banking Software Product Scope
1.1.2. Market Status and Outlook
1.2. Global Banking Software Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)
1.2.1. United States
1.2.2. EU
1.2.3. Japan
1.2.4. China
1.2.5. India
1.2.6. Southeast Asia
1.3. Banking Software Market by Type
1.3.1. Core Banking Software
1.3.2. Multi-Channel Banking Software
1.3.3. BI software
1.3.4. Private Wealth Management Software
1.4. Banking Software Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1. Risk Management
1.4.2. Information Security
1.4.3. Business Intelligence
1.4.4. Training and Consulting Solutions
Chapter Two: Global Banking Software Competition Analysis by Players
2.1. Banking Software Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)
2.2. Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1. Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2. Product/Service Differences
2.2.3. New Entrants
2.2.4. The Technology Trends in Future
Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1. IBM Corporation
3.1.1. Company Profile
3.1.2. Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3. Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4. Banking Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.1.5. Recent Developments
3.2. Oracle Corporation
3.2.1. Company Profile
3.2.2. Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3. Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4. Banking Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.2.5. Recent Developments
3.3. SAP
Continued….
