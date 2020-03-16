This report studies the global Simulation Software market, analyzes and researches the Simulation Software development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia.
This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
The MathWorks
SIMUL8
AnyLogic
CONSELF
ANSYS
Seamplex
Autodesk
Rockwell Automation
Fieldscale
NEi Software
Remcom
Powersim Solutions
Aechelon Technology
Comsol Group
CD-adapco(Acquired by Siemens)
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud
On-premises
Market segment by Application, Simulation Software can be split into
Fluid Mechanics
Solid Mechanics
Electrochemistry
Others
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Industry Overview of Simulation Software
1.1. Simulation Software Market Overview
1.1.1. Simulation Software Product Scope
1.1.2. Market Status and Outlook
1.2. Global Simulation Software Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)
1.2.1. United States
1.2.2. EU
1.2.3. Japan
1.2.4. China
1.2.5. India
1.2.6. Southeast Asia
1.3. Simulation Software Market by Type
1.3.1. Cloud
1.3.2. On-premises
1.4. Simulation Software Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1. Fluid Mechanics
1.4.2. Solid Mechanics
1.4.3. Electrochemistry
1.4.4. Others
Chapter Two: Global Simulation Software Competition Analysis by Players
2.1. Simulation Software Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)
2.2. Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1. Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2. Product/Service Differences
2.2.3. New Entrants
2.2.4. The Technology Trends in Future
Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1. The MathWorks
3.1.1. Company Profile
3.1.2. Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3. Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4. Simulation Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.1.5. Recent Developments
3.2. SIMUL8
3.2.1. Company Profile
3.2.2. Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3. Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4. Simulation Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.2.5. Recent Developments
3.3. AnyLogic
3.3.1. Company Profile
3.3.2. Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3. Products, Services and Solutions
Continued….
