This report studies the global IoT Service market, analyzes and researches the IoT Service development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia.

This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

PTC (ThingWorx)

Cisco (Jasper)

Microsoft

Google

IBM

Intel

SAP

Oracle

Amazon

Telit

General Electric

Gemalto

Zebra Technologies

AT&T

Xively (LogMeIn)

Aeris

Exosite

Particle

Ayla Networks

relayr

Bosch Software Innovations

Teezle

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by Application, IoT Service can be split into

Home Automation

Wearable Technology

Smart City

Industrial Automation

Connected Transportation

Healthcare

Others

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Industry Overview of IoT Service

1.1. IoT Service Market Overview

1.1.1. IoT Service Product Scope

1.1.2. Market Status and Outlook

1.2. Global IoT Service Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1. United States

1.2.2. EU

1.2.3. Japan

1.2.4. China

1.2.5. India

1.2.6. Southeast Asia

1.3. IoT Service Market by End Users/Application

1.3.1. Home Automation

1.3.2. Wearable Technology

1.3.3. Smart City

1.3.4. Industrial Automation

1.3.5. Connected Transportation

1.3.6. Healthcare

1.3.7. Others

Chapter Two: Global IoT Service Competition Analysis by Players

2.1. IoT Service Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2. Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1. Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2. Product/Service Differences

2.2.3. New Entrants

2.2.4. The Technology Trends in Future

Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1. PTC (ThingWorx)

3.1.1. Company Profile

3.1.2. Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3. Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4. IoT Service Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.1.5. Recent Developments

3.2. Cisco (Jasper)

3.2.1. Company Profile

3.2.2. Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3. Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4. IoT Service Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2.5. Recent Developments

3.3. Microsoft

3.3.1. Company Profile

3.3.2. Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3. Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4. IoT Service Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)<br< br=””>

Continued….

