This report studies the global IoT Service market, analyzes and researches the IoT Service development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia.
This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
PTC (ThingWorx)
Cisco (Jasper)
Microsoft
Google
IBM
Intel
SAP
Oracle
Amazon
Telit
General Electric
Gemalto
Zebra Technologies
AT&T
Xively (LogMeIn)
Aeris
Exosite
Particle
Ayla Networks
relayr
Bosch Software Innovations
Teezle
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Application, IoT Service can be split into
Home Automation
Wearable Technology
Smart City
Industrial Automation
Connected Transportation
Healthcare
Others
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Industry Overview of IoT Service
1.1. IoT Service Market Overview
1.1.1. IoT Service Product Scope
1.1.2. Market Status and Outlook
1.2. Global IoT Service Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)
1.2.1. United States
1.2.2. EU
1.2.3. Japan
1.2.4. China
1.2.5. India
1.2.6. Southeast Asia
1.3. IoT Service Market by End Users/Application
1.3.1. Home Automation
1.3.2. Wearable Technology
1.3.3. Smart City
1.3.4. Industrial Automation
1.3.5. Connected Transportation
1.3.6. Healthcare
1.3.7. Others
Chapter Two: Global IoT Service Competition Analysis by Players
2.1. IoT Service Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)
2.2. Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1. Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2. Product/Service Differences
2.2.3. New Entrants
2.2.4. The Technology Trends in Future
Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1. PTC (ThingWorx)
3.1.1. Company Profile
3.1.2. Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3. Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4. IoT Service Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.1.5. Recent Developments
3.2. Cisco (Jasper)
3.2.1. Company Profile
3.2.2. Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3. Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4. IoT Service Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.2.5. Recent Developments
3.3. Microsoft
3.3.1. Company Profile
3.3.2. Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3. Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4. IoT Service Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)<br< br=””>
Continued….
