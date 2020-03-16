‘Cloud Infrastructure Services’ Market Research Report describes Industry Overview, emphases on Market Position, Demand, Size, Statistics, Market Dynamics and Trends. These reports provide a comprehensive market & business feasibility analysis; including Global ‘Infrastructure Services’ market scope and forecast, Regional market size, production data, and export & import, Key manufacturers (manufacturing sites, capacity, and production, product specifications, etc.), Key Application & Type, worldwide Market Opportunities, Strategies & Forecast to 2025.

Cloud infrastructure services market to reach USD 117.6 billion by 2025.

Cloud infrastructure services market valued approximately USD 23.5 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 22.3% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Growing investment of government in digital transformation and rising awareness among organizations regarding the advantages of cloud technologies are the major factors which are driving the growth in the global cloud infrastructure services market. Moreover, the growing requirements of the cloud for business continuity is another major factor which has raised the demand for cloud infrastructure services in the global market. However, the limited bandwidth providers and strict governments standards affects the market negatively.

Cloud infrastructure is basically the hardware & software components like storage, servers, network, and virtualization software, which are required to fulfill the computing needs of a cloud computing model. The cloud infrastructure services are provided in virtual machine form, on the basis of pay per use to the users. The cloud infrastructure solutions are available in three models which include public, private and hybrid cloud. The acceptance of hybrid cloud storage systems is growing among organizations as these systems are flexible enough for deployment according to the need of workgroup or workload. Besides this, cloud infrastructure services have various other benefits like improved management of IT infrastructure, enhanced data management, better compliance, and security, due to which the demand for these services are likely to grow in the near future.

The regional analysis of cloud infrastructure services market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. In region such as Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, rise in usage of passenger vehicles set the growth in cloud infrastructure services market over the forecasted period 2018-2025. Asia-Pacific is estimated to hold a prominent share of the cloud infrastructure services market. Developing countries, such as India and China, are significant players boosting the demand for the cloud infrastructure services market. Europe, North America and the Middle East and Africa are continuously witnessing infrastructural growth which is fueling the demand of cloud infrastructure services market over the coming years. Asia Pacific region is contributing towards the growth of global cloud infrastructure services market and anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

Global Cloud Infrastructure Services market report inclusions:

Key players:

AWS, Microsoft, Google, IBM, Alibaba, Rackspace, Oracle, Fujitsu, Digitalocean, Vmware, Centurylink, Dimension Data, OVH, DXC, Interoute

Market Segmentation:

By Service Type (Compute as A Service, Storage as A Service, Disaster Recovery and Backup as A Service, Networking as A Service, Desktop as A Service, Managed Hosting), by Deployment Model (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud), by Vertical (BFSI, It and Telecommunications, Government and Public Sector, Retail and Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Energy and Utilities, Media and Entertainment, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Others)

Geographical Analysis: Regional and country level analysis,

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

