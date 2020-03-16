‘Blockchain technology in Healthcare’ Market Research Report describes Industry Overview, emphases on Market Position, Demand, Size, Statistics, Market Dynamics and Trends. These reports provide a comprehensive market & business feasibility analysis; including Global ‘Blockchain technology in Healthcare’ market scope and forecast, Regional market size, production data, and export & import, Key manufacturers (manufacturing sites, capacity, and production, product specifications, etc.), Key Application & Type, worldwide Market Opportunities, Strategies & Forecast to 2025.

Global Blockchain technology in Healthcare Market to reach USD 293.3 billion by 2025.

Global Blockchain technology in Healthcare Market valued approximately USD 3.69 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 72.8 % over the forecast period 2018-2025. Supportive regulatory impositions to promote the deployment of blockchain technology in medical & healthcare sector and block chaining as a service (Baas) are considered as a major trend for the blockchain technology in Healthcare market globally.

Key driving factors for the blockchain technology in healthcare market are growing cases of healthcare data breaches coupled with the growing need for affordable healthcare services. As per the report published by the Identity Theft Resource Center in 2017, the medical/ healthcare industry experienced around 179 breaches accounting for 22.6% of overall U.S. data breaches. Since blockchain technology in healthcare helps to maintain data privacy and security as administrators can share real-time data on a permission basis with participants. Thus, growing cases of healthcare data breaches would increase the adoption and demand for blockchain technology across the globe over the forecast period. Furthermore, government initiatives and funding to promote blockchain technology in healthcare would offer lucrative opportunities for the blockchain in healthcare market. However, lack of awareness and unwillingness to disclose data acts as the key restraints for the market during the forecast period.

On the basis of segmentation, the blockchain technology in healthcare market is segmented into application and end-user. The application segment is diversified into supply chain management, clinical data exchange & interoperability, claims adjudication & billing management and other applications of which supply chain management segment is anticipated to hold largest share owing to the stringent regulations such as Falsified Medicines Directive (FMD) and Drug Quality and Security Act (DQSA) with an AI, to address rising incidences of counterfeit medicines. On the basis of end-user segment the market is classified into healthcare providers, healthcare payers, pharmaceutical companies and other end-users.

IBM, Microsoft, Guardtime, Pokitdok, Gem , Hashed Health, Chronicled, Patientory, Isolve, Factom

By Application (Supply Chain Management, Claims Adjudication & Billing Management, Clinical Data Exchange & Interoperability and other applications), End-users (Healthcare Payers, Healthcare Providers, Pharmaceutical Companies and Other End Users)

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

