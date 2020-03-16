In recent years, mobile phones and other electronic devices have quickly become ubiquitous objects, and the demand for data connectivity has increased dramatically. Today’s high-speed data connectivity is a prerequisite for all workplaces to work efficiently, and as a result, demand for advanced Wi-Fi technology is increasing rapidly

Wi-Fi as a Service (WaaS) is a complete cloud-based management system that enables organizations with limited IT resources to provide secure, reliable, and fast WLAN access in multiple locations. WaaS installation is easy and time efficient because no cable installation is required. As a result, they can be managed through the Network Operations Center (NOC), which allows small businesses to build fast and reliable data networks.

Companies Profiled in this Report includes, Cisco systems, Inc. (Cisco Meraki) (San Jose, California, U.S), Rogers Communications Inc. (Toronto, Canada), Ruckus Wireless, Inc., A BROCADE COMPANY (California, U.S.), Singapore Telecommunications Limited (Singtel) (Singapore), Telstra Corporation Limited (Melbourne, Australia), ViaSat Inc.(California U.S.), ADTRAN, INC. (Huntsville, Alabama, U.S.), Aerohive Networks, Inc. (California, U.S.), Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (Sunnyvale, California, U.S.), BigAir Group Limited (Sydney, Australia), Fujitsu Limited (Tokyo, Japan), iPass Inc. (Silicon Valley, U.S.), Mojo Networks, Inc. (California, U.S.),Zebra Technologies Corporation (Lincolnshire, Illinois, U.S.).

Many factors, such as centralized management, remote problem solving, reduced cost of ownership and increased demand for lower capital expenditures, are leading the global market for WaaS in a positive direction. There is also a growing demand driven by corporate globalization that focuses on the need to strengthen employee capacity and provide digital mobility tools.

The competitive landscape of global Wi-Fi as a Service market is described by profiling leading key players across several regions. Geographically, several global regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Africa, and India have been scrutinized on the basis of productivity of WI-FI sector. It takes a closer and analytical look at the framework and methodologies of several leading businesses.

Different analysis tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s five analysis have been used in order to provide the precise knowledge of Wi-Fi as a Service market. Graphical presentation techniques such as ample graph, tables, charts, and pictures have been used while curating the report. It has been curated in the precise and clear manner so that readers can understand dynamic aspects of the market effectively.

Different qualities are considered while examining this report such as production, revenue, and capacity. The notable feature of this report is, it covers trending factors which are manipulating the market shares. The report provides significant information about the prominent companies such as financial overview, specification and recent growths. Finally, the research sheds light on possible strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities that can affect the progress of global Wi-Fi as a Service market.

Key questions answered in the report include:

–What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2026?

–What are the key factors driving the global Wi-Fi as a Service market?

–What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global Wi-Fi as a Service market?

–What are the challenges to market growth?

–Who are the key vendors in the global Wi-Fi as a Service Software market?

–What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Wi-Fi as a Service market?

–Trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, Europe, and MEA.

–What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global Wi-Fi as a Service market?

