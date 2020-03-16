The In-Flight Catering Services Market is expected to grow worth of US$ +30 Billion and at a CAGR of +8% over the forecast period 2020-2026

The Research Insights has recently announced the addition of a new research report to its increasing source. The research report, titled “Global In-Flight Catering Services Market Report 2025,” offers a clear understanding of the subject matter. The report on In-Flight Catering Services Market offers a complete analysis of the market.

Inflight catering is a service provided by companies during air travel and at the airports. Catering becomes a very critical part of the business, especially for Network Carriers serving long distances. Meal design and meal planning are important procedures of catering services. According to International Air Transport Association (IATA), catering planning and catering operations are important areas of activities of inflight services. Various organizations and groups are formed in order to regulate and organize inflight-catering activities.

Top Key Players:

Abby’s Catering, AAS Catering Co., Ltd., ANA Catering Service Co., Ltd., Brahim’s SATS Food Services Sdn Bhd, Cathay Pacific Catering Services (H.K.) Ltd., DO & CO Restaurants & Catering AG, dnata, Emirates Flight Catering Co., LLC, Flying Food Group, LLC, Gate Gourmet, Servair SA, Journey Group plc, Air Fayre CA Inc., KLM Catering Services Schiphol BV, LSG Lufthansa Service Holding AG, LSG Sky Chefs, Newrest Group International S.A.S, On Air Dining Ltd., Royal In-Flight Catering Co., Ltd., Saudi Airlines Catering Company,SATS Limited, TajSATS Air Catering Limited

Emerging countries such as India, Japan, France, and China are the primary targets of the industry. Increasing demand for the commodities, increasing losses, and changing practices and storage technologies are some of the major driving factors for this market.

The growth in airline passengers, rising number of airplane deliveries, and improving world economy are driving the growth of the airline catering market. This encourage several airlines to operate their kitchen or outsource the cooking of meals and serve on board on an aircraft. This trend of serving pre-packaged meals is identified as one of the key trends that will stimulate growth in the in-flight catering services market during the estimated period.

