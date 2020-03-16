‘Fraud Detection and Prevention’ Market Research Report describes Industry Overview, emphases on Market Position, Demand, Size, Statistics, Market Dynamics and Trends. These reports provide a comprehensive market & business feasibility analysis; including Global ‘Fraud Detection and Prevention’ market scope and forecast, Regional market size, production data, and export & import, Key manufacturers (manufacturing sites, capacity, and production, product specifications, etc.), Key Application & Type, worldwide Market Opportunities, Strategies & Forecast to 2025.

Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market to reach USD 99.5 billion by 2025.

Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market is valued at approximately USD 19.2 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 26.5% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Increasing frauds and its related loss is expected to fuel the market growth. According to report of National Audit Office (NAO) United Kingdom, around 1.9 million cyber related fraud incidents was found in 2016 in United Kingdom that results into loss of around $11.35 billion. Thus, increasing fraud cases and its cost is expected to fuel the fraud detection and prevention market over the forecast period.

The report on global fraud detection and prevention market includes component, application area, deployment mode, organization size and vertical segments. Component segment is divided into solution and services, application area is further sub-segmented into identity theft, payment fraud, money laundering and others, deployment mode comprised cloud and on-premises, organization size is further segmented into small and medium-sized enterprises and large enterprises and by vertical includes banking, financial services, and insurance, retail, telecommunication, government/public sector, healthcare, real estate, energy and power and manufacturing. Predictive analytics segment is the dominating segment owing to rising demand to identify potential threats, payment frauds and credit/debit card frauds.

Global Fraud Detection and Prevention market report inclusions:

Key players:

Fico, IBM, Fiserv, FIS Global, ACI Worldwide, Bae Systems, Experian, Lexisnexis Risk Solutions, Iovation, Friss , Nice , DXC Technology , Dell Technologies, SAS Institute , SAP

Market Segmentation:

By Component (Solution and Services), by Application Area (Identity Theft, Payment Fraud, Money Laundering and Others), by Deployment Mode (Cloud and On-Premises), by Organization Size (Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises and Large Enterprises) and by Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Retail, Telecommunication, Government/Public Sector, Healthcare, Real Estate, Energy and Power and Manufacturing )

Geographical Analysis: Regional and country level analysis,

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

Key questions answered in the report: –

– Detailed Overview of Global Fraud Detection and Prevention market helps deliver clients and businesses making strategies.

– Influential factors that are thriving demand and constraints in the market.

– What is the market concentration? Is it fragmented or highly concentrated?

– What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of Fraud Detection and Prevention market?

– SWOT Analysis of each key vendor mentioned along with its company profile with the help of Porter’s five forces tool mechanism to compliment the same.

– What growth momentum or acceleration market carries during the forecast period?

– Which region is going to tap highest market share in future?

– What Application/end-user category or Product Type may see incremental growth prospects?

– What would be the market share of key countries like United States, France, UK, Germany, Italy, Canada, Australia, Japan, China or Brazil etc.?

– What focused approach and constraints are holding the market tight?

