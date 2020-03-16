‘Healthcare analytics’ Market Research Report describes Industry Overview, emphases on Market Position, Demand, Size, Statistics, Market Dynamics and Trends. These reports provide a comprehensive market & business feasibility analysis; including Global ‘Healthcare analytics’ market scope and forecast, Regional market size, production data, and export & import, Key manufacturers (manufacturing sites, capacity, and production, product specifications, etc.), Key Application & Type, worldwide Market Opportunities, Strategies & Forecast to 2025.

(Check Our Exclusive Offer: Ask for Discount to our Representative)

https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=16992

Global healthcare analytics market to reach USD 293.3 billion by 2025.

Global Healthcare analytics Market valued approximately USD 8.8 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 28.3 % over the forecast period 2018-2025. The advent of electronic records, mobile applications and eHealth has reduced the communication gap between healthcare providers and patients which is considered as a major growth trend for the global healthcare analytics market.

Key drivers for the healthcare analytics market are integration of big data analytics in healthcare along with the government programs to promote the adoption of EHR. According to the Massachusetts Technology Collaborative (Mass Tech) in 2015, Massachusetts research universities, hospitals and institutions has received grants over $115 million from the federal government in the form of prime grants to fund 194 different big data projects. A majority of these grants were funded by the Department of Health and Human Services, as well as the National Science Foundation, NASA and NOAA among others. Most highly funded projects work to combine disparate data sets for highly complex analysis. Through this funding, almost half of these centers use data-driven, analytical research methods to develop technologies, create computational tools and provide insight into the field of healthcare and life sciences. Thus, government is making efforts to explore advantages of big data analytics in various industries including healthcare to enhance operational efficiency, thereby supplementing the adoption & growth healthcare analytics. Furthermore, growing demand of analytics in personalized and precision medicine is expected to create lucrative growth prospects of the healthcare analytics market across the globe. However, high cost associated with analytics solutions act as a key restraint for the market during the forecast period.

On the basis of segmentation, the healthcare analytics market is segmented into type, component, delivery mode application and end-user. On the basis of type segment, the market is sub-segmented into prescriptive, descriptive, predictive of which descriptive analytics held the holds the major share owing to its applications and uses in various organizations. The component segment is classified into software, hardware and services of which service segment dominates the market due to growing demand for outsourcing these big data services. On the basis of delivery mode, the market is bifurcated into on-premise, web-based, cloud-based. The application segment is diversified into clinical, financial and operational and administrative. On the basis of end-user segment the market is classified into healthcare providers, healthcare payers, and other end-users out of which healthcare payers is expected to grow at a lucrative rate.

Global Healthcare analytics market report inclusions:

Key players:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Cerner, Health Catalyst, IBM, Mckesson, SAS Institute Inc., Oracle , Wipro, Optum, Medeanalytics

Market Segmentation:

By type (Prescriptive, Descriptive, Predictive) Delivery mode (On-premise, Web-based, cloud-based), Component (software, hardware and services), Application (clinical, financial and operational and administrative), End-users (Healthcare Payers, Healthcare Providers and Other end-users)

Geographical Analysis: Regional and country level analysis,

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

Click to get Global Healthcare analytics Market Research Sample PDF Copy Here

https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=16992

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

Key questions answered in the report: –

– Detailed Overview of Global Healthcare analytics market helps deliver clients and businesses making strategies.

– Influential factors that are thriving demand and constraints in the market.

– What is the market concentration? Is it fragmented or highly concentrated?

– What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of Healthcare analytics market?

– SWOT Analysis of each key vendor mentioned along with its company profile with the help of Porter’s five forces tool mechanism to compliment the same.

– What growth momentum or acceleration market carries during the forecast period?

– Which region is going to tap highest market share in future?

– What Application/end-user category or Product Type may see incremental growth prospects?

– What would be the market share of key countries like United States, France, UK, Germany, Italy, Canada, Australia, Japan, China or Brazil etc.?

– What focused approach and constraints are holding the market tight?

Ask Our Expert for Complete Report@: https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=16992

Table of Contents

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of Application

1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Production

2.2 Regional Demand

2.3 Regional Trade

3 Key Manufacturers

3.1 List Manufacturers

3.1.2 Company Information

3.1.2 Product Specifications

3.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

.

.

4 Key Application Overview

5 Market by Type

6 Conclusion

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

Check Complete Report Details @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=16992

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is “one-stop solution” for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean

Email: [email protected]

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, IIIinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/

Blog: https://reportoceanblog.com/