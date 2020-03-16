‘IOT in Education’ Market Research Report describes Industry Overview, emphases on Market Position, Demand, Size, Statistics, Market Dynamics and Trends. These reports provide a comprehensive market & business feasibility analysis; including Global ‘IOT in Education’ market scope and forecast, Regional market size, production data, and export & import, Key manufacturers (manufacturing sites, capacity, and production, product specifications, etc.), Key Application & Type, worldwide Market Opportunities, Strategies & Forecast to 2025.

Global IOT in Education Market to reach USD 14.8 billion by 2025.

Global IOT in Education Market is valued approximately USD 3.8 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 18.5% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Increasing adoption of connected devices in the education industry and rapid adoption of E-learning is expected to fuel the market growth. According to report of Education week in 2015, Public schools in the United States spend more than $3 billion per year on digital content and online standardized tests for providing advance learning. Additionally, as per company sources Google.org funds $3 million in India to promote better education including E-learning and high quality of learning. Thus, increasing investment in E-learning across the globe is expected to fuel the market growth

The report on global IOT in education market includes component, hardware, end user and application segments. Component segment includes solution and services, hardware segment is sub-segmented into interactive whiteboards, tablets and mobile devices, displays, security and video cameras, attendance tracking systems and others. End User segment is further categorized into K-12, higher education and corporates and application segment includes learning management system, classroom management, administration management and surveillance.

The regional analysis of global IOT in education market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading market region for global IOT in Education market in terms of market revenue share. Factors such as emerging market players and growing demand for E-learning education are promoting the growth of the market.

Global IOT in Education market report inclusions:

Key players:

IBM , Cisco , Intel , Google , AWS , Oracle , Microsoft , Huawei , Samsung , SAP , Arm , Unit4

Market Segmentation:

By Component (Solution and Services), by Hardware (Interactive Whiteboards, Tablets and Mobile Devices, Displays, Security and Video Cameras, Attendance Tracking Systems and others), by End User (K-12, Higher Education and Corporates), by Application (Learning Management System, Classroom Management, Administration Management and Surveillance)

Geographical Analysis: Regional and country level analysis,

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

Key questions answered in the report: –

– Detailed Overview of Global IOT in Education market helps deliver clients and businesses making strategies.

– Influential factors that are thriving demand and constraints in the market.

– What is the market concentration? Is it fragmented or highly concentrated?

– What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of IOT in Education market?

– SWOT Analysis of each key vendor mentioned along with its company profile with the help of Porter’s five forces tool mechanism to compliment the same.

– What growth momentum or acceleration market carries during the forecast period?

– Which region is going to tap highest market share in future?

– What Application/end-user category or Product Type may see incremental growth prospects?

– What would be the market share of key countries like United States, France, UK, Germany, Italy, Canada, Australia, Japan, China or Brazil etc.?

– What focused approach and constraints are holding the market tight?

