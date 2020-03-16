HTF Market Intelligence released a new research report of 603 pages on title ‘Global Refining Industry Outlook to 2024 – Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook with Details of All Operating and Planned Refineries’ with detailed analysis, forecast and strategies.

Summary

Global Refining Industry Outlook to 2024 – Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook with Details of All Operating and Planned Refineries is a comprehensive report on the global crude oil refining industry. The report provides refinery details such as the refinery name, country, and refinery operator name, with indepth coverage on crude distillation unit or, CDU capacity and other major unit capacities for all active, and new-build (planned and announced) refineries. The report also provides global and regional refinery capital expenditure outlook by key countries, year on year, till 2024. The report also provides comparison of key countries based on contribution to global as well as regional refining capacities. Further the report also offers recent developments and latest contracts awarded in the refining industry across different regions.

Scope

– Updated information relating to all active, suspended, planned and announced refineries.

– Provides key details such as refinery name, operator name, refinery type, status for all active, suspended, planned and announced refineries.

– Provides annual breakdown of new-build and expansion capital expenditure outlook by region and by key countries for the period 2020-2024.

– Latest developments and contracts related to refinery, at regional level, wherever available.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

Table of Contents

2. Introduction

3. Global Refining Industry

3.1. Global Refining Industry, Overview of Refineries Data

3.2. Global Refining Industry, Planned and Announced Refineries

3.3. Global Refining Industry, New Units and Capacity Expansions by Region

3.4. Global Refining Industry, Regional Comparisons

4. Africa Refining Industry

5. Asia Refining Industry

6. Caribbean Refining Industry

7. Central America Refining Industry

8. Europe Refining Industry

9. Former Soviet Union Refining Industry

10. Middle East Refining Industry

11. North America Refining Industry

12. Oceania Refining Industry

13. South America Refining Industry

14. AppendixList of Tables

