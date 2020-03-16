HTF Market Intelligence released a new research report of 25 pages on title ‘Hand Care (Skincare) Market in Israel – Outlook to 2023: Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics’ with detailed analysis, forecast and strategies.

Summary

Hand Care (Skincare) Market in Israel – Outlook to 2023: Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics is a broad level market review of Hand Care market in Israel.

Hand cream is a rich moisturizer used to repair and prevent dry, cracked hands. Hand cream is technically different than hand lotion, though sometimes the terms are used interchangeably to refer to a moisturizer designed for the hands. Hand cream is, in general, thicker and richer with a more emollient base than hand lotion and is designed for very dry skin.

Hand Care market in Israel registered a positive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.60% during the period 2013 to 2018 with a sales value of ILS 81.88 Million in 2018, an increase of 3.02% over 2017. The market achieved its strongest performance in 2016, when it grew by 6.74% over its previous year and its weakest performance in 2018, when it increased by 3.02% over 2017. The fastest growing segment of the Hand Care market in Israel between the year 2013 and 2018 was Premium Hand Care which registered a CAGR of 4.88%. The weakest performing segment of the market was Mass Hand Care with a CAGR of 4.43%. In 2018 Mass Hand Care segment in Israel Hand Care market accounted for a major share of 62.27%, while Premium Hand Care stood in second position representing 37.73% of the market’s 2018 share.

The research handbook provides up-to-date market size data for period 2013-2018 and illustrative forecast to 2023 covering key market aspects like Sales Value and Volume for Hand Care and its variants Mass Hand Care & Premium Hand Care.

Furthermore, the research handbook details out Sales Value and Volume for top brands for the year 2015 to 2018 and overall market sales by Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Department Stores, Dollar Stores, Variety Store, Cash & Carries and Warehouse clubs, eRetailers, Food & Drinks specialists, Drug stores & Pharmacies, Health & Beauty Stores, Other general retailers and others) where ever applicable.

The research handbook acts as an essential tool for companies active or planning to venture in to Israel’s Hand Care (Skincare) market. The comprehensive statistics within the research handbook provides insight into the operating environment of the market and also ensures right business decision making based on historical trends and industry model based forecasting.

Sales Values in the handbook are depicted in USD ($) and local currency of country and Volumes are represented in M Units.

*Note: Certain content / sections in the research handbook may be removed or altered based on the availability and relevance of data.

Scope

– Overall Hand Care (Skincare) market value and volume analytics with growth analysis from 2013 to 2023.

– Value and Volume terms for the top brands.

– Distribution channel sales analytics from 2015-2018.

– Get access to authoritative and granular data on the Hand Care (Skincare) market and fill in the gaps in understanding of trends and the components of change behind them.

– Enhance your understanding of the market to update your strategic and tactical plans based on volume and value changes, brand dynamics and distribution trends.

– Analyze the components of change in the market by looking at historic and future growth patterns.

– Use the data to understand future patterns of the market trends from winners and losers to category dynamics and thereby quickly and easily identify the key areas in which you want to compete in the future.

Table of Contents

1 Hand Care Market Overview

2 Israel Hand Care Market Analytics, 2013-23

2.1 Hand Care Value Analytics, 2013-23

2.2 Hand Care Volume Analytics, 2013-23

3 Israel Hand Care Market Analytics, by Segment 2013-23

3.1 Mass Hand Care Analytics, 2013-23

3.2 Premium Hand Care Analytics, 2013-23

4 Israel Hand Care Brand Analytics by Value, 2015-18

4.1 Hand Care Brand Analytics by Value, 2015-18

5 Israel Hand Care Distribution Channel Analytics by Value, 2015-18

5.1 Hand Care Distribution Channel Analytics by value, 2015-18

6 Appendix

6.1 Definitions

6.2 About GlobalData

6.3 DisclaimerList of Tables



