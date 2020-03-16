The increasing wastage of temperature sensitive food, vaccine, and other products will lead to an augmented demand for an effective management system for temperature sensitive products. The majority of the cold chain storage lack adequate temperature management systems and do not maintain the desired temperature level as per regulatory guidelines, which leads to increased wastage of temperature-sensitive drugs and vaccines. Also, food wastage causes critical damage to the environment due to inadequate waste disposal methodologies. This has compelled manufacturers to invest in technologies, such as smart refrigerator system powered by IoT (internet of things), analytics, and cloud computing solutions.

The global IT spending in cold chain logistics market will grow steadily and post a CAGR of around +8% by 2027.

IT Spending In Cold Chain Logistics market research is an intelligence report with meticulous efforts undertaken to study the right and valuable information.

Companies Profiled in this report includes, Accenture, AT&T, Cisco, SAP, Oracle

This report provides an effective business outlook, different case studies from various top-level industry experts, business owners, and policymakers have been included to get a clear vision about business methodologies to the readers. SWOT and Porter's Five model have been used for analyzing the IT Spending In Cold Chain Logistics market on the basis of strengths, challenges and global opportunities in front of the businesses.

In the last section of the report, it offers informative data of different manufacturers responsible for the growth of the market.

The report covers the forecast and analysis for the digitization in lending market on a global and regional level.

The report includes the positive and the negative factors that are influencing the growth of the market.

